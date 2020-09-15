Kate and William visit Bagel bakery in London's East End

15 September 2020, 22:56 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 22:58

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speaking to employers during a visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speaking to employers during a visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre. Picture: PA

By Ewan Quayle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited businesses and community buildings in the East End to see how they have been coping during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate and William got stuck in when they visited east London's Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery to learn what has made the famous institution popular for more than 40 years.

The Duchess even tried out baking herself, impressing staff who had worked at the business for decades.

Fiona McVeagh, 64, who has worked at the eatery for 33 years, said: "They are pretty good, especially her - she clearly knows how to bake."

Wearing masks, aprons and gloves after sanitising their hands, the couple were given rough cuts of dough weighing more than seven pounds and Kate quickly kneaded hers into a round ball while William spent longer creating the right shape.

Each ball makes around 30 bagels and, after being complimented on her technique, Kate laughed and said: "Just wait until you see the aftermath. I had beginner's luck, they are getting worse."

Read more: William and Kate conduct first 'virtual' Royal visit since lockdown

The 24-hour bakery has become the staple of clubbers, shift workers and tourists drawn to its renowned salt beef bagels, which give a taste of the food once popular with the East End's former Jewish community - now largely replaced by Bengali Muslim residents.

Elias said the business had been helped by the fact that they had already started working on a home delivery app and have been working with a food donation programme, Feast, to distribute unsold bagels.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery in east London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery in east London. Picture: PA Images

Later the couple toured the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, where they met staff, volunteers and local business leaders who helped provide food parcels to Muslim worshippers, as well as those with other and no faith.

The mosque's senior imam Mohamed Mahoud brought up the issue of mental health - championed by the couple through their Heads Together campaign - when he spoke to the royals.

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge wears face mask at royal event for first time in visit to baby bank

The imam, who received an OBE from William last year for services to his community, said later: "I highlighted the issue of people increasingly needing support with their mental health - the Muslim community as well as the rest of the UK, who have been horrifically affected by the pandemic in terms of losing jobs and livelihoods."

He added that the visit by the royal couple had real importance for east London's Muslims, saying: "It recognises our existence first of all and contributions we've made and the sacrifices and the pains and struggles of people, especially from the BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) community."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave after a visit to the Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery in London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave after a visit to the Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery in London. Picture: PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with volunteers at the East London Mosque
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with volunteers at the East London Mosque. Picture: PA Images

Earlier in the day the royal couple visited the London Bridge Jobcentre, where they heard how some employers are using the coronavirus pandemic as an "excuse" to shed staff.

William and Kate met people whose jobs have been affected by the outbreak on the day new figures revealed that unemployment has risen to its highest level for two years.

Among them was Afef Ben Khaled, who lost her job in a commercial bank in May when her contract was not renewed.

The duchess asked Miss Khaled, who is from France and has been based in London for five years: "Are a lot of your colleagues who were made redundant at the same time as you, are they finding themselves in the same situation?"

She replied: "Another colleague of mine who was made redundant thought they (employer) are using the Covid-19 as an excuse. Sorry to be direct with you, but this is the reality."

William responded: "I'm sure."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The government is reviewing criteria for who can book coronavirus tests

Testing, testing...Govt announces urgent review after LBC probe
Mexico Mayan Slave Ship

Mexico identifies submerged wreck of Mayan slave ship

The new Apple Watch Series 6 contains a health sensor that can measure blood oxygen levels

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitness+ subscription service
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Lawsuit

US city to pay 12 million dollars to Breonna Taylor’s family and reform police
Obit Mali Traore

Mali’s former president Moussa Traore dies aged 83

Sir Keir Starmer will not be participating in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

Keir Starmer to miss PMQs while he waits for family member's Covid test result

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?
The transition period ends on 31 December

No Deal Brexit: What does 'third country status' mean?

Rule of six

'Rule of Six' explained: Are babies and children included?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers
Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Caller reveals 230 kids in his son's school are isolating due to coronavirus

Caller reveals 230 kids in his son's school are isolating due to coronavirus
Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen

Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen
London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives

London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives
Caller's agonising story of son trapped in care during pandemic

Caller's agonising story of son trapped in care during pandemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London