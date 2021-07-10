Kate and William watch Ashleigh Barty win first Wimbledon title

10 July 2021, 17:30 | Updated: 10 July 2021, 17:34

Kate and William watched the Wimbledon women's final today
Kate and William watched the Wimbledon women's final today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty on an "incredible" final.

Kate and William were watching Saturday's match from the Royal Box on Kate's first outing since she was forced to self isolate after coming into contact with a Covid-infected person.  

The couple sat alongside celebrities and tennis greats as the Australian played her way to success.

Keen tennis fan Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, presented the trophies to winner Barty and Czech finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Kate presents Ashleigh Barty with her winner's trophy
Kate presents Ashleigh Barty with her winner's trophy. Picture: PA

A tweet from the royal couple's official account, read: "What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion."

Kate, who has has regularly attended the Wimbledon championships since her marriage to William in 2011, wore a green dress and white heels.

Kate speaks with ball boys and girls during the presentation
Kate speaks with ball boys and girls during the presentation. Picture: PA

William donned a light blue suit jacket, light-coloured shirt, dark trousers and tie, with the couple both wearing face masks as they took their seats ahead of the match on Centre Court.

Kate's appearance at Wimbledon follows a period of self-isolation after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kensington Palace said by Saturday her self-isolation period would have finished, but did not confirm when it officially ended.

Just a few rows behind the couple in the Royal Box sat actor Priyanka Chopra, who is known to be a friend of their sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex.

Tom Cruise made an appearance in the stands with his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell for what was a a star-studded Saturday at the world-famous tennis tournament.

Opera singer Katherine Jenkins, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and previous winners Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King all watched the match from the Royal Box.

Following the presentation, Barty said: "It took me a long time to dare to dream about winning this tournament. It's better than I ever could have imagined."

Runner-up Pliskova said: "Ash played an incredible match and an incredible tournament. She played very well, congrats to her and her team."

The Queen sent a message of support to Gareth Southgate and England

The Queen sends message of support on the eve of England's bid for Euro 2020 glory
Firefighters at the site of the blaze where 52 died

Eight arrests after 52 die in blaze at factory in Bangladesh

Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination from visitors in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections

Malta becomes first EU nation to demand tourists show proof of Covid jab
England will take on Italy on Sunday

England v Italy: Kick-off time, how to watch and build-up for the Euro 2020 final
Alice Hodgkinson had been missing since July 1

Body of missing English teacher Alice Hodgkinson found in Japan
Max Woosey spent Monday night at ZSL London Zoo before moving on to the Downing Street garden

Charity camper, 11, meets PM after pitching up in No10 garden

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder

'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

