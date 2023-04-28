Hilarious moment baby steals Kate's bag at Aberfan meet and greet

The baby took Kate's handbag during the royal outing. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A one-year-old boy snatched the Princess of Wales' handbag on a visit to the Welsh village of Aberfan.

Baby Daniel reached out for Kate's black Mulberry handbag as she stopped to talk to mother-of-two Lucy Williams.

Kate left Daniel to play with it for several minutes as she spoke to other visitors before coming back to retrieve it.

The "priceless" moment occurred at the end of a trip to the Aberfan Memorial Garden on Friday, the site of a 1966 disaster in which 144 people were killed, including 116 schoolchildren.

William and Kate were met by a cheering crowd and dozens of children waving Welsh flags before being led by survivor David Davies through the former site of Pantglas Primary School, which was engulfed by the landslide from a colliery spoil tip.

Speaking after the visit Mrs Williams, 30, whose mother-in-law survived the tragedy, described the "memorable" encounter.

"He just stole her handbag. He took a shine to it and she let him play with it," she said.

Her mother-in-law, Carole Williams, described it as "priceless - something to remember".

One-year-old Daniel holding Kate's bag. Picture: Alamy

During their trip, William and Kate paid their respects to those who died in the disaster.

They followed in the footsteps of the late Queen, who visited eight days after the tragedy and shortly after a mass funeral had taken place.

Her decision not to visit sooner was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign.

It is the first time the royal couple have been to the village near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales.