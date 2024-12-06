'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service

6 December 2024, 19:35

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service
Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Princess of Wales has spoken about her year with cancer as she held a a carol service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Christmas with selfless individuals who have supported others.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey earlier this evening wearing a festive red coat and a broad smile for her annual Christmas carol service.

She was joined later by her husband Prince William and their children.

The Princess of Wales has been hosting her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey for the past four years.

She chatted outside Westminster Abbey, where she was met by clergy in front of a row of Christmas trees decorated with glittering white lights.

Read more: Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Read more: 'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service

London, UK. December 6th, 2024. The Prince of Wales and Prince George and Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service, Westminster Abbey, London.
London, UK. December 6th, 2024. The Prince of Wales and Prince George and Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service, Westminster Abbey, London. Picture: Alamy

Among the celebrities who gathered in the 1,600-strong congregation were several people who have been suffered from cancer or who have lost loved ones, including Strictly star Amy Dowden Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy with his wife Sarra, and actress Michelle Dockery.

Among the group waiting to meet the princess in the Abbey's Chapter House were singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith.

Speaking of last year's carol service Kate told Faith: "I didn’t know this time last year it was going to be the year I’ve just had."

The Princess of Wales meets Olivia Dean and Paloma Faith during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
The Princess of Wales meets Olivia Dean and Paloma Faith during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy
Kate stunned at the annual carol service.
Kate stunned at the annual carol service. Picture: Getty

It marks another sign of her recovery after she spent a difficult year battling cancer.

She was wearing a festive red coat featuring a large black bow on the collar and black buttons by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with black Ralph Lauren boots.

Richard E. Grant arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Richard E. Grant arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy
Hannah Waddingham arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Hannah Waddingham arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Love and empathy are the themes of this year's event which will celebrate individuals who have supported others.

Other guests include a teenager who sends letters of support to cancer patients, and the first man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine.

The families of the Southport stabbing victims also attended the service.

The 1,600 guests have all supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered.

Gregory Porter arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Gregory Porter arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy
Paloma Faith arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Paloma Faith arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Also taking her seat in Westminster Abbey was 18-year-old Olivia Bowditch from Dorset.

She volunteers at a charity called From Me To You Letters which sends anonymous messages to cancer patients to make them feel loved and supported.

She has been a volunteer for a number of years and wanted to help people experiencing cancer feel less lonely.

Ms Bowditch sent a letter to Kate earlier this year, sharing her support and telling her about the charity and her volunteer work.

The Princess of Wales greets guests at the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
The Princess of Wales greets guests at the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Shyla Brown, nine, from Cambridgeshire, who has raised more than £2,000 walking marathons, running bake sales and cycling 100 miles around Wisbech, was also among the congregation.

Read more: Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice

Read more: 'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service

Her best friend at primary school, Harrison, and his brother suffer from the degenerative Batten disease - a lifelong condition affecting sight, memory and physical ability.

All the money raised went to Harrison's family.

Diven Halai, who lives with interstitial lung disease, was also at the abbey.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Wisdom the albatross with her egg

World’s oldest known wild bird lays an egg – her 60th – at the age of 74

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visiting Hitachi in Newton Aycliffe.

Hundreds of jobs secured as £500m train deal gives ‘lifeline’ to rail workers

TikTok signage

TikTok facing ban in the US after losing court fight over links to China

Heavy coffins are causing injuries for undertakers

Obesity epidemic sees undertakers report injuries from the weight of heavy coffins

The suspect was seen dropping an object into a pile of trash bags.

New footage shows healthcare CEO killing suspect dumping object in trash bags

An emergency alert has been sent to millions

Millions of Brits sent emergency alerts as Storm Darragh approaches bringing 'danger to life' amid 90mph winds

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Syrian rebels continued their lightning offensive towards Homs.

Syrian Islamist rebels advance through Assad's territory as they sweep towards Homs

A digger in snow on the site of the sinkhole

Searchers recover body in hunt for woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole

TikTok could be banned in the United States.

TikTok set to be banned in the US after losing appeal bid

Exclusive
Richard Tice thinks Reform "has the momentum" to challenge at the next election.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice says 'hundreds of thousands' could lose jobs due to Labour's 'appalling' Budget

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders

Elon Musk gave £16m to group promoting Trump’s position on abortion

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in Icon Park

Parents of boy who died in fall from park ride awarded £240m compensation

Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Kate holds Westminster Abbey carol service with cancer patients as William speaks of ‘those who walked in darkness’

Police are putting together the assassin's movements

From cross-country trip to hostel stay: How New York assassin travelled and lay in wait before shooting health boss

Latest News

See more Latest News

boohoo Collective Launch Party.

Boohoo bosses' stalking claims investigated after surveillance tech found near offices

Tory peer Lord Rami Ranger who 'harassed and bullied' a female journalist has been stripped of his CBE following an order from King Charles.

Tory peer who 'harassed and bullied' journalist stripped of CBE after King orders it to be 'cancelled'
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered his final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday.

Justin Welby apologises for hurting abuse survivors in ‘tone-deaf’ speech that left victims ‘appalled’
Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus

Russia 'to fire its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles from Belarus next year', Putin claims in chilling warning
Nine of his victims were students at Lagan College and two were teenage Army cadets.

Former school welfare officer handed three-year sentence for sexually assaulting teen girls
Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question).

Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub
Calin Georgescu was due to face off against a pro-EU candidate on Sunday

Romania orders rerun of election first round won by far-right pro-Russia candidate after 'Kremlin interference'
Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the helicopter crash will begin next month.

Leicester stadium helicopter disaster inquest to start next month - six years after tragedy
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News