'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service

By Kit Heren

The Princess of Wales has spoken about her year with cancer as she held a a carol service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Christmas with selfless individuals who have supported others.

Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey earlier this evening wearing a festive red coat and a broad smile for her annual Christmas carol service.

She was joined later by her husband Prince William and their children.

The Princess of Wales has been hosting her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey for the past four years.

She chatted outside Westminster Abbey, where she was met by clergy in front of a row of Christmas trees decorated with glittering white lights.

Among the celebrities who gathered in the 1,600-strong congregation were several people who have been suffered from cancer or who have lost loved ones, including Strictly star Amy Dowden Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy with his wife Sarra, and actress Michelle Dockery.

Among the group waiting to meet the princess in the Abbey's Chapter House were singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith.

Speaking of last year's carol service Kate told Faith: "I didn’t know this time last year it was going to be the year I’ve just had."

It marks another sign of her recovery after she spent a difficult year battling cancer.

She was wearing a festive red coat featuring a large black bow on the collar and black buttons by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with black Ralph Lauren boots.

Love and empathy are the themes of this year's event which will celebrate individuals who have supported others.

Other guests include a teenager who sends letters of support to cancer patients, and the first man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine.

The families of the Southport stabbing victims also attended the service.

The 1,600 guests have all supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered.

Also taking her seat in Westminster Abbey was 18-year-old Olivia Bowditch from Dorset.

She volunteers at a charity called From Me To You Letters which sends anonymous messages to cancer patients to make them feel loved and supported.

She has been a volunteer for a number of years and wanted to help people experiencing cancer feel less lonely.

Ms Bowditch sent a letter to Kate earlier this year, sharing her support and telling her about the charity and her volunteer work.

Shyla Brown, nine, from Cambridgeshire, who has raised more than £2,000 walking marathons, running bake sales and cycling 100 miles around Wisbech, was also among the congregation.

Her best friend at primary school, Harrison, and his brother suffer from the degenerative Batten disease - a lifelong condition affecting sight, memory and physical ability.

All the money raised went to Harrison's family.

Diven Halai, who lives with interstitial lung disease, was also at the abbey.