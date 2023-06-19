‘You are a shining light’: Kate praises Children’s Hospice staff as she assures their 'efforts do not go unnoticed’

The Princess of Wales praised Children's Hospice staff. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Kate praised children’s hospices for supporting people during their “darkest times” in a message to the staff she described as a “shining light” of support.

The Princess of Wales has issued a message to workers for Children’s Hospice Week, starting the 19th of June, and has thanked them for their “life-changing care”.

Kate hailed Children’s Hospice staff in the message, as she described them as a “shining light” in children’s and families’ “darkest times”.

She said: “With 99,000 seriously ill children across the country, children's hospices work tirelessly to provide life-changing care to families with the aim of making unbelievably difficult situations that little bit easier.

“As patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices, I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible way hospices help families and allow children to be children.

“During Children's Hospice Week, all hospices will be doing what they do day in day out - delivering vital specialist care, and whether that is by helping to facilitate a day at the beach for children to feel the sand between their toes, engaging young people in therapeutic music activities, or having a fun painting session to create special moments and memories, the teams supporting these families regularly go above and beyond to make a difference to their lives, no matter how long or short they may be.

She attended the Trooping the Colour on the weekend. Picture: Alamy

“On behalf of parents and carers across the country, I would like to say a huge thank you to all those working in children's hospices.

“You are a shining light to so many families in their darkest times and your efforts do not go unnoticed.

“This Children's Hospice Week, I hope you'll join me in celebrating the truly extraordinary teamwork that goes into providing this incredible care.”

Children’s Hospice Week is run by Together for Short Lives, which supports the families of seriously ill children.

Phil Gormley, the chief executive for East Anglia Children’s Hospices said: “We are so grateful for the princess' invaluable contribution as royal patron.

“Her work, visits and profile have projected our charity - as well as the importance of children's hospice services generally - onto the global stage and for that we are truly thankful.”

It comes after the Princess attended the Trooping the Colour on the weekend alongside Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.