Kate Middleton taking part in key part of Coronation - but it's 'likely to make her feel sick'

Kate Middleton is likely to be in the carriage procession behind King Charles. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kate Middleton has been chosen to take part in a key part of King Charles' coronation next week, but is likely to feel sick while doing her duties.

The duchess will be among the working royals taking part in the carriage procession with her husband Prince William, with the couple later set to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

But Kate suffers from motion sickness that is made worse by the rocking movements of the carriage, the Mirror reported.

Her discomfort was evident in 2019, when she rode in a carriage for the Trooping of the Colour, travelling with Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they went less than a mile from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.

A royal source told the paper in 2019: "The truth is the Duchess of Cambridge gets very seasick and doesn’t enjoy the rocking motion of carriages.

"Worrying she may be ill on such an important occasion as Trooping the Colour added to her stress."

The Queen reportedly also suffered from motion sickness, and recommended some pills to Kate to help her with her discomfort.

The exact role each member of the royal family will play in the Coronation on May 6 remains under wraps, but as a prominent senior royal, Kate is likely to be close to the centre of attention.

Dr Tessa Dunlop said: "History suggests working royals will stand out.

Preparations for the Coronation of King Charles in London are well underway. Picture: Getty

"In 1953 the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret had her own coronation gown designed by Norman Hartnell, embroidered with roses and daisies and offset with a stunning Cartier tiara.

"She travelled to the Abbey with the Queen Mother and they sat in a box overlooking proceedings with a four-year-old Prince Charles squashed between them.

"A similar scenario for the Princess of Wales and her three children is likely – William and his offspring are next in line to the throne and coronations deliberately emphasise the order of precedence and succession.

"Like it or not this state occasion is all about royal hierarchy. Visual messaging through both costume and carriage will remind us who the future King and Queen are (whether the Sussexes like it or not!)"

It comes after it was revealed that Princess Anne will serve as the coveted “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting" in the coronation procession, meaning she is personally responsible for her brother's security, in a symbolic sense.

She will ride on horseback behind Charles and his queen Camilla after they are crowned at Westminster Abbey next Saturday (May 6), the Mirror reported.

The Princess Royal has been given the ceremonial honour as a reward for her loyalty and her status as Charles' trusted lieutenant.

Preparations for the coronation ceremony of King Charles are well underway. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry will attend the historic service alone while wife Meghan Markle stays at their Californian home with their children Archie and Lilibet.

But the Duke of Sussex still has no idea where he will sit when he attends his father King Charles' Coronation in just over a week.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin's first minister elect revealed yesterday that she will attend the King's coronation to demonstrate a commitment to 'advancing peace and reconciliation'.Michelle O'Neill said the coronation was an opportunity for "mature engagement" and to represent "the whole community".