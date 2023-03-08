Kate dons combat gear as she visits Irish Guards for first time since becoming their colonel

The Princess of Wales was seen sporting combat gear on Wednesday as she visited the Irish Guards for the first time since becoming their honorary colonel. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

The Princess of Wales donned combat gear and took part in an army drill on Wednesday as she visited the Irish Guards for the first time since becoming their honorary colonel.

Kate Middleton, 41, met wmembers of the regiment at the Salisbury Plain Training Area this morning, and was put through her paces in a training exercise.

The mother-of-three was pictured crouching in the snow during the drill, wearing a khaki beanie hat and a thick polo neck, and a camouflage jacket.

It is the first time Kate has visited the Irish Guards in her new role as honorary Colonel - having taken on the role in December.

As part of the exercise members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards were put under fire from an enemy while on foot patrol.

The drill involved a soldier sustaining a gunshot wound to his lower leg and having to be "evacuated" from the scene.

Princess of Wales meets personnel on exercise during her visit. Picture: Getty

She took part in a casualty simulation exercise, learning how to care for injured soldiers on the battlefield.

Kate assists L/Cpl Jodie Newell tend to a "wounded soldier" in an exercise. Picture: Getty

And she met Guardsmen of Number One and Number Two Company and heard about their work in East Africa where they have been training park rangers to tackle poachers.

A snowy morning with the @irish_guards on Salisbury Plain!



The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/AHcnmwAIjt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2023

The Princess then joined Number Three Company to observe a medical training and casualty exercise, including de-mining training that the Irish Guards are giving to Ukrainian forces.

The Princess of Wales visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the first time since becoming Colonel to learn about work on the Salisbury Plain Training Area. Picture: Getty

The Palace announced Kate's promotion ahead of this Trooping the Colour this year.