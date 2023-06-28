Kate Garraway receives MBE from Prince William as smiling husband Derek Draper watches on

By Will Taylor

Kate Garraway has been given her MBE by Prince William as her husband Derek Draper watched on in a touching moment at Windsor Castle.

The Smooth presenter gestured to a laughing Derek and the Prince of Wales smiled at him as she received her honour.

He looked joyous as Kate, who has been by his side after Covid left him struggling in hospital, spoke with the heir to the throne.

Derek, 55, a former political adviser, wore a blue suit and striped tie to watch the ceremony.

He was left with long-term damage to his organs after being struck with coronavirus in March 2020.

It is thought he is one of the longest surviving patients to suffer serious complications with Covid since the pandemic began.

Kate has kept her fans and well-wishers up to date with Derek's condition and the family's life.

Two documentaries that follow their story won National Television Awards, while she has penned two books about his fight.

Kate, 56, was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece.

"I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don't know why, because I'm thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured," she previously told ITV.

"But you just sort of think 'What? Me?', and then you think it's not real."

Kate is planning a third documentary about the "broken" care system.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari last year: "The carers and the people that try and make the system work, they are absolute heroes, but, it is not working.

"It is not working as well as it should for everybody. And the care system is the one thing we're all going to need in life."