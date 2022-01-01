Kate Garraway, Moira Stuart and Margherita Taylor among stars on New Years Honours list

1 January 2022, 08:10

Kate Garraway, Margarita Taylor and Moira Stuart have been recognised on the New Years Honours list
Kate Garraway, Margarita Taylor and Moira Stuart have been recognised on the New Years Honours list. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Kate Garraway, Moira Stuart and Margherita Taylor have been recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours list alongside other stars from the entertainment world.

Smooth Radio presenter Kate has been made an MBE after documenting her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus.

Classic FM presenters Moira Stuart OBE and Margarita Taylor were also recognised.

Moira, who was given an OBE in 2001, is receiving a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to Media.

In the second season of her Classic FM programme, ‘Moira Stuart Meets…’, she has interviewed a range of prominent figures this year including Ed Sheeran, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Trevor McDonald.

Read more: Top scientists leading Covid fight recognised in New Year Honours list

The broadcaster, who in 1981 became the first female Caribbean newsreader on TV, also presents a Saturday show on Classic FM, Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert.

Margarita, who has been part of the Classic FM presenting team for over a decade, has received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to broadcasting and diversity.

Actress Joanna Lumley has also said she is "astonished, thrilled and touched beyond words" at being made a dame in the New Year Honours.

The actress, 75, known for her role as outrageously boozy Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous, has been honoured for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.

She said in a statement: "I am astonished and thrilled and touched beyond words to receive this colossal honour. It comes as a complete and unexpected surprise, and is the kindest and most beautiful present imaginable."

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls says she has accepted an MBE on behalf of women suffering abuse "in all shapes and forms".

The pop superstar was given the accolade in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, following her work with domestic violence charity Women's Aid.

The 46 year-old, known to fans as Mel B or Scary Spice, said the honour meant "more than anyone will ever know" and that she had "such mixed emotions".

"This has taken so long to sink in because it means so much to me," she said.

