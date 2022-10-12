Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she's been left feeling 'very, very alone' as she cares for husband Derek Draper.

By Kit Heren

Kate Garraway has said how looking after her husband Derek Draper, who has suffered long-lasting health issues from Covid-19 and needs constant care, has left her feeling "very, very alone".

The Smooth Radio presenter told LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty on Wednesday that being a carer for Mr Draper has transformed her life.

Kate, whose documentary Caring for Derek is nominated for a National Television Award, said: "You’re having to think about everything you do, aren’t you?

"A lovely internet online group popped up and said 'we’re organising coffees for everyone to talk', and I thought 'how wonderful that that is there'. However I don’t know how a carer could get there - because most carers can’t really [leave the home] unless they’ve got someone else.

"Of course we know that the support is frighteningly small."

Kate said she wanted to make the documentary because everyone is likely to need a carer, or care for someone else.

"People don’t think about it until they’re either in it and need themselves, or they're doing it for someone they love," she said.

"If you're lucky it’s a temporary thing and you get better and you get on with your life, and if not it goes on and on…

"There were so many nights in hospital when I prayed to have the chance to care for Derek, because I thought that’s live or die.

"And then he comes home and there’s a whole different set of experiences you go through."



Shelagh was also a carer for her mother, who has since passed away, and Kate compared their experiences.

"We both have jobs where we can combine it to a certain extent with coming and going, but a lot of people financially have to give up their work because there isn’t that other option. So they’re literally in the house caring for somebody.

"There’s two things with friends and family - on the one hand you want a break from it, but on the other hand you sometimes want to talk about it.

"But you’re aware that you’ve said the same things before and you don’t want to be this ghastly boring person."



Mr Draper was struck by Covid near the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, and no longer has the virus. However, he has been left with long-lasting damage to his health.

He is currently in the hospital again, Kate revealed, saying that they were in a "new process" of the "fight to bring him home".



Shelagh encouraged people to think about volunteering as carers, and Kate agreed.

She said: "There’s no doubt that the whole system needs more funding but it’s not really political, certainly not party political.

"Successive governments have found it hard to crack the challenge of it, and now is not a time when there is loads of money in the bank. And I think you’re right, it does have to be all of us."



Kate added that although the Hollywood image of pulling someone from a burning building or giving them CPR is "heroic", caring needs to be given similar respect.

"We sometimes have to see that that caring, that delicate caring and that time, it’s almost like we have to in our minds see that that is just as heroic and precious."

Kate has been nominated for a National Television Award for her ITV documentary, Caring for Derek. Voting is open at nationaltvawards.com until midday on Thursday.