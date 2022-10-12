Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper

12 October 2022, 14:18 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 14:58

Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper. Picture: LBC/Shutterstock

By Kit Heren

Kate Garraway has said how looking after her husband Derek Draper, who has suffered long-lasting health issues from Covid-19 and needs constant care, has left her feeling "very, very alone".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Smooth Radio presenter told LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty on Wednesday that being a carer for Mr Draper has transformed her life.

Kate, whose documentary Caring for Derek is nominated for a National Television Award, said: "You’re having to think about everything you do, aren’t you?

"A lovely internet online group popped up and said 'we’re organising coffees for everyone to talk', and I thought 'how wonderful that that is there'. However I don’t know how a carer could get there - because most carers can’t really [leave the home] unless they’ve got someone else.

"Of course we know that the support is frighteningly small."

Kate said she wanted to make the documentary because everyone is likely to need a carer, or care for someone else.

"People don’t think about it until they’re either in it and need themselves, or they're doing it for someone they love," she said.

Read more: Policing eco protests on London's roads taking ‘hundreds’ of officers away from front line duties, says Met chief

"If you're lucky it’s a temporary thing and you get better and you get on with your life, and if not it goes on and on…

"There were so many nights in hospital when I prayed to have the chance to care for Derek, because I thought that’s live or die.

"And then he comes home and there’s a whole different set of experiences you go through."

Kate Garraway meeting then-Prince Charles earlier this year
Kate Garraway meeting then-Prince Charles earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Shelagh was also a carer for her mother, who has since passed away, and Kate compared their experiences.

"We both have jobs where we can combine it to a certain extent with coming and going, but a lot of people financially have to give up their work because there isn’t that other option. So they’re literally in the house caring for somebody.

"There’s two things with friends and family - on the one hand you want a break from it, but on the other hand you sometimes want to talk about it.

"But you’re aware that you’ve said the same things before and you don’t want to be this ghastly boring person."

Kate Garraway with Derek Draper in 2009
Kate Garraway with Derek Draper in 2009. Picture: Getty

Mr Draper was struck by Covid near the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, and no longer has the virus. However, he has been left with long-lasting damage to his health.

Read more: 'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

He is currently in the hospital again, Kate revealed, saying that they were in a "new process" of the "fight to bring him home".

Kate Garraway said care services are not working as they should
Kate Garraway. Picture: ITV

Shelagh encouraged people to think about volunteering as carers, and Kate agreed.

She said: "There’s no doubt that the whole system needs more funding but it’s not really political, certainly not party political.

"Successive governments have found it hard to crack the challenge of it, and now is not a time when there is loads of money in the bank. And I think you’re right, it does have to be all of us."

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway
Derek Draper and Kate Garraway. Picture: Alamy

Kate added that although the Hollywood image of pulling someone from a burning building or giving them CPR is "heroic", caring needs to be given similar respect.

"We sometimes have to see that that caring, that delicate caring and that time, it’s almost like we have to in our minds see that that is just as heroic and precious."

Kate has been nominated for a National Television Award for her ITV documentary, Caring for Derek. Voting is open at nationaltvawards.com until midday on Thursday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dame Rachel de Souza said making the school day longer was the “most straightforward approach” to support struggling parents.

Extend school hours to help parents with childcare costs, children’s tsar urges

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC

Human remains found in search for Leah Croucher, 19, who went missing three years ago while on her way to work

Liz Truss speaking at PMQs today

Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

Russian soldier in front of stolen CCTV camera

Russian soldier 'set up a stolen CCTV camera from Ukraine in his flat' - unwittingly creating 'his own Big Brother'

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding

'Cold-blooded' children's nurse Lucy Letby ‘murdered baby on fourth attempt & sent parents sympathy card’

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

King Charles inauguration

Calls for a bank holiday to celebrate King's coronation next May

Hundreds of officers have been deployed to tackle the Just Stop Oil protests

Policing eco protests on London's roads taking ‘hundreds’ of officers away from front line duties, says Met chief

Exclusive
Carolynne Hunter has said planned blackouts could endanger the life of her daughter Freya

People could die or be left 'traumatised' in planned blackouts this winter

Alice Cutter is set to be released early from prison

'Miss Hitler' contestant set to be freed within weeks after serving 26 months of three-year jail sentence

A woman refused to deal with a mice infestation because she said it was against her ethical beliefs

Vegan who refused to deal with mice infestation in her home because it was against her beliefs fined by court

Kirkstone Close in Oldham

Two girls aged six and seven sexually assaulted 'by cyclist' in quiet street in Oldham

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after a 57-year-old man was stabbed in a 'random' attack in Trinity Square

Man stabbed by stranger in 'random' daylight attack near Tower of London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Diana Dafter, whose body was found at a property in Northampton last Friday

Man found with multiple knife wounds at Euston Station arrested over murder of woman in Northampton

James Bulger (l) who was killed by Jon Venables (r). James's mother Denise Fergus (inset) says Venables should be kept in jail

James Bulger's mother pleads with PM to stop toddler’s killer Jon Venables from being freed

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall arriving for day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse earlier this year

Mike Tindall ‘to join this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wreckage in Lyman

Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Syria mosaic

Archaeologists dig up Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold in Syria

Flooded valley

Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response

Akiko and Dennis Tito

World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon

France Fuel Shortages

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

Russia Ukraine War Reaction

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Myanmar extends Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years

Oil pipeline

Leak detected in pipeline that brings crude oil to Germany

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish centre-right leader gets more time to form coalition

Space Asteroid Strike

Nasa asteroid strike results in a big nudge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit