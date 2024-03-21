Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff trying to look at her medical records

Kate underwent treatment at the London Clinic earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The London Clinic is said to be under investigation for delaying reporting incidents of staff trying to view Kate Middleton's health records during her stay there.

Three staff members at the private hospital are under investigation over claims of a data breach involving Kate's medical information.

Any such breach must be reported to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) within 72 hours - three days - from the time of discovery, if the victim's rights are at risk.

The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy

The ICO did not get a data breach report for more than a week after she was discharged from the London Clinic, the Guardian reported, with the hospital's "timeliness of reporting" part of the investigation.

It comes after the boss of the London Clinic broke his silence over the incident. The chief executive of the hospital, where the Princess of Wales stayed 13 nights for treatment earlier this year, said all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken when looking at alleged data breaches.

Al Russell said in a statement on Wednesday: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.”

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Earlier on Wednesday, the ICO confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

Kate has reportedly been made aware of the "major security breach".

It is a criminal offence for staff in any NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the medical provider's data controller.

A royal insider said the alleged breach was "incredibly damaging" for the hospital, which has a reputation for treating members of the family, including King Charles for his cancer diagnosis.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention."They assured the palace there would be a full investigation," a royal insider told The Sun.

Maria Caulfield responds to story about Kate's medical records

Maria Caulfield told Nick Ferrari on LBC: "I say this as someone who's still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients.

"That unless you're looking after that patient, or unless they've given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients' notes.

"So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council), can take enforcement action."