Kate meets young cancer patient and keeps promise to wear pink

Kate spoke to Mila Sneddon, who had been involved in her Hold Still exhibition, over the phone and they agreed to meet. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The Duchess of Cambridge has kept her promise to a five-year-old cancer patient who wanted to meet a real princess in her favourite colour - pink.

Kate proved true to her word when she invited Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen's official Edinburgh home - the Palace of Holyroodhouse - and wore an ME+EM outfit that matched Mila's dress.

When Kate walked into the room, Mila and her family stood, and she said: "Hi Mila, look at you. I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person."

The duchess straight away praised the little girl's pink outfit, with a matching headband, dress and shoes.

Kate said: "I love your dress, can you do a little twirl - and your shoes."

Mila twirled for Kate and then ran over to her father's side.

After meeting her, Mila revealed that she bought Kate a candle and bag, and in return, she gave her a little box of jewellery.

She did a performance for the duchess too, showing her ability to do headstands and cartwheels as well as her well-practised curtsy.

Kate originally spoke to Mila over the phone, after an image of her was selected as a part of the duchess' Hold Still exhibition and book.

The young girl, who is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia, was photographed separated from her father during the first lockdown. He had to go to work and isolated because he could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home in Falkirk.

During their conversation, Mila asked Kate about her "costume" and mentioned her favourite colour was pink, which was when Kate said she would wear a pink dress when they first met in person.