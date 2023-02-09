Kate Middleton joins in on Hokey Cokey during first Cornwall visit with new royal title

9 February 2023, 16:55

Footage emerged of Kate at the Dracaena Centre wearing a long red dress and long black boots, where she is joined in a circle with parents and staff singing and dancing to the Hokey Cokey
By Harvey Lindsay

Kate Middleton joined parents in doing the Hokey Cokey while on a joint visit to Cornwall with Prince William.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the afternoon in Falmouth where they visited the National Maritime Museum, before meeting the local community centre, where Kate was filmed joining in on the nursery rhyme.

Kate was seen at the Dracaena Centre - in a long red dress and black boots - joining in a circle with parents and staff singing and dancing to the Hokey Cokey.

The group surrounded two children who danced along in the middle.

During their visit, the royals visited a group of young people taking part in the Young and Talented Cornwall scheme, which gives financial aid to support young people across Cornwall reach their potential.

They also spent time with St Petrocs, a local homeless charity who work with people going through hardships in Cornwall.

It is the first time the Duke and Duchess visited Cornwall together since taking on their new royal titles.

Prince William made his first engagement as Duke at Newquay Orchard in November 2022, where he met with those showing support to the community who are working for the Duchy of Cornwall.

Volunteers at An Lowarth joined the Duke to show him where people can learn skills, make new friends and work on their mental and physical health.

Kate reunited with an old school teacher of hers
Kate reunited with an old school teacher of hers. Picture: Alamy

Kate was surprised by Jim Embury, a former teacher from her prep school, while visiting the area.

"Oh my goodness," she said, hugging him before exclaiming: "I do recognise you."

"I remember the classroom and everything," she told him. "Are you based here now? And you are volunteering here? Wow. That is such a small world.

"I'm trying to teach my daughter all the things you probably taught me."

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Embury said he taught Kate history in the mid 1990s.

When asked what sort of pupil she was, he replied: "I have to say fantastic.

"It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid. It was 25 years ago."

