Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'

16 May 2023, 19:46 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 19:57

Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath
Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kate Middleton has revealed she never expected to be a royal but she fell in love with Prince William.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate admitted becoming a member of the royal family was something she never thought would happen - but then she met and "fell in love" with William.

She also opened up about the struggle of learning to be a royal and dealing with public speaking.

The princess made the admissions during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath to see the work the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust - a charity set up by the athlete - does using sports stars as mentors to support young people.

When she sat down for a private chat with a group of schoolgirls supported by the charity at St Katherine's School in Bristol, she opened up the floor to questions about herself after listening to their experiences about home and school life.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Kate meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath
Kate meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath. Picture: Alamy

Dame Kelly said: "They were just asking her about being a royal. Was it something that she wanted to do? And she said she had to learn.

"It’s a struggle to know that you can be accepted and fit in and you are still learning every day.

"Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people is it? And she was saying she is still working that out but has to project. So you know again, she humanised everything. Not everyone is perfect."

Kate visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports
Kate visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports. Picture: Getty

Kate also took on the double Olympic champion at a game of bean-bag noughts and crosses - but came out second best.

The princess, who is known for her competitive streak, took part in the outdoor game to relax everyone, joining some of the eight students aged 11-14 being supported by the trust, while the former sports star joined the remaining pupils on an opposing team.

Each team member ran forward and threw a bean-bag onto a grid on the ground.

Kate's team did their best but Dame Kelly's players won twice and, after their first victory, the track and field star held her arms aloft and admitted she was "slightly competitive", and the princess joked "You would never have guessed".

Kate plays as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate plays as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust. Picture: Alamy

After the visit Dame Kelly said she hoped it would lead to her trust working with the princess's Royal Foundation, which she said could provide opportunities and resources for her organisation which was started 15 years ago.

She added: "I wanted to work with young people, I wanted to make a difference and still believe that one person can make a difference. And I just realised that athletes have ability to draw out those real-life lessons you get in sport.

"It isn't about sport and being an Olympic champion, but it is about what sport can bring to you."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Ukraine shoots down missiles as Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

Prince Harry wants to be able to pay for police protection while in the UK

Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security

Italy Weather

Venice set to raise mobile dyke as swollen rivers flood towns in northern Italy

Zelensky and Putin

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault

Cyclone Mocha

Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts

Crypto currency coin

Crypto rules given final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation

Sweden Eurovision

‘Incredibly happy’ Eurovision winner Loreen returns to Sweden

Mr Altman spoke about ChatGPT at the US Congress

'Things can go quite wrong… democracy is threatened': ChatGPT creators face questions from US Congress

England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table for reading

Children in England are the best readers in the Western world, new global comparison finds

Phillip hasn't posted to social media in a week and has limited comments on his posts.

Phillip Schofield ‘turns off’ parts of his social media amid ‘feud’ with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit passport clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield fallout following pair's 'awkward' This Morning return

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield feud following pair's 'uncomfortable' This Morning return

Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveria was pronounced dead the scene of the crash.

'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW

Residents of the Vanbrugh Park Estate are in uproar about losing their front gardens

Outcry as London council forces residents to get rid of 'fire hazard' garden gnomes and pot plants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyiv was targeted with 18 missiles launched from air land and sea. It comes after Ukraine's president met with Rishi Sunak

Ukraine shoots down barrage of Russian hypersonic missiles - but Kremlin claims ‘unstoppable’ super weapon hit targets
Yasukazu Hamada

Japanese and Chinese ministers talk on new hotline designed to ease tensions

Yulia the seal

Endangered seal Yulia proves a big attraction on Tel Aviv beach

Rebekah Vardy previously revealed she 'was sexually abused aged 12'

Rebekah Vardy 'attempted suicide at 14' after her 'mum didn't believe she had been sexually abused'
One of the two discovered skeletons that archeologists believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius

Skeletons at Pompeii reveal ‘deaths by earthquakes – not just volcanic eruption’

The van driver had choice words for Jeremy Vine

Van driver tells Jeremy Vine to 'f*** off' as presenter turns to ‘have a word’ with him

Viewers have described the atmosphere on the show as 'awkward'

This Morning ratings plunge with fall of 170,000 viewers in a week amid Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'feud'
The band started to receive complaints of endorsing Trump after the video was shared.

Donald Trump receives ‘cease and desist’ letter from Village People over use of band's music in campaign rallies
Bashar Assad

Syrian president Bashar Assad invited to attend Cop28 in Dubai

Green Vault museum in Dresden

Men jailed over heist in which jewels worth more than £86m were stolen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit