Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'

Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kate Middleton has revealed she never expected to be a royal but she fell in love with Prince William.

Kate admitted becoming a member of the royal family was something she never thought would happen - but then she met and "fell in love" with William.

She also opened up about the struggle of learning to be a royal and dealing with public speaking.

The princess made the admissions during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath to see the work the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust - a charity set up by the athlete - does using sports stars as mentors to support young people.

When she sat down for a private chat with a group of schoolgirls supported by the charity at St Katherine's School in Bristol, she opened up the floor to questions about herself after listening to their experiences about home and school life.

Kate meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath. Picture: Alamy

Dame Kelly said: "They were just asking her about being a royal. Was it something that she wanted to do? And she said she had to learn.

"It’s a struggle to know that you can be accepted and fit in and you are still learning every day.

"Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people is it? And she was saying she is still working that out but has to project. So you know again, she humanised everything. Not everyone is perfect."

Kate visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports. Picture: Getty

Kate also took on the double Olympic champion at a game of bean-bag noughts and crosses - but came out second best.

The princess, who is known for her competitive streak, took part in the outdoor game to relax everyone, joining some of the eight students aged 11-14 being supported by the trust, while the former sports star joined the remaining pupils on an opposing team.

Each team member ran forward and threw a bean-bag onto a grid on the ground.

Kate's team did their best but Dame Kelly's players won twice and, after their first victory, the track and field star held her arms aloft and admitted she was "slightly competitive", and the princess joked "You would never have guessed".

Kate plays as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust. Picture: Alamy

After the visit Dame Kelly said she hoped it would lead to her trust working with the princess's Royal Foundation, which she said could provide opportunities and resources for her organisation which was started 15 years ago.

She added: "I wanted to work with young people, I wanted to make a difference and still believe that one person can make a difference. And I just realised that athletes have ability to draw out those real-life lessons you get in sport.

"It isn't about sport and being an Olympic champion, but it is about what sport can bring to you."