Kate pictured for the first time in months, as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kate Middleton has been seen in public for the first time in over two months, as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales was seen with her mother Carole Middleton, driving near Windsor Castle.

Ms Middleton behind the wheel of a black Audi while Kate sat in the passenger seat, wearing dark sunglasses.

The photos were published by US news website TMZ.

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate had planned abdominal surgery and would not be returning to royal duties until Easter.

Read more: Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Read more: 'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour

Supportive messages for Charles and Kate ‘mean a great deal to us all’, says Prince William

But her absense from the public eye has led to speculation over her health.

Kensington Palace released a statement last week saying: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

Ben Kentish discusses 'utterly barmy' newspaper headlines on Kate Middleton

Royal aides later slammed the "madness of social media" as speculation continued.

Officials said on Friday: "We were really clear from the start we weren't going to provide a running commentary on the Princess of Wales's health and only provide significant updates.

"Obviously, we've seen the madness of social media and that is not going to change our strategy. There has been much on social media but the Princess has a right to privacy and asks the public to respect that."

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic - the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate - for a planned operation on January 16.

Charles, 75, visited his daughter-in-law's bedside after being admitted himself on January 26 - the 11th day of Kate's stay.

She was also visited by her husband, William.

Kate left the hospital on January 29 - almost two weeks later.

She returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

Details of the princess's condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The 42-year-old future queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.

A week after she left hospital, Charles announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and William, 41, temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

He carried out his his first public engagements since her surgery in early February.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, were expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses.