Kate shares new image taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

Prince Louis has taken this photo of his mother the Princess of Wales. Picture: X/@kensingtonroyal/PrinceLouis

StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales has released a photograph of herself to mark World Cancer Day, taken by her son Prince Louis.

Kate was snapped outdoors on a wintry day by the young royal, who appears to be following in the footsteps of his mother - who is a keen amateur photographer.

The Princess could be seen standing in the woods with her arms outstretched, smiling at the camera.

A close up of the photo which has been released ahead of World Cancer Day. Picture: X/@kensingtonroyal/princelouis

A second photo was taken by the Princess herself, also issued by the Palace.She captioned the photo: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C”.

Word Cancer Day falls on Tuesday and in a social media post showing her image, and another of some ferns taken by the princess, she writes: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."

Kate is continuing to make a gradual return to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment last summer.

She carried out three royal engagements last week, but the events are not thought to indicate the princess is fully back to work.

Kate shared a video message in September in which she said her cancer journey had given her a “new perspective on everything” as she reflected on the “simple yet important things in life”.

She said: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Last month, in her first royal engagement of 2025, she made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital to personally thank staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment.