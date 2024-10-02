Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer

2 October 2024, 18:10

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

By Henry Moore

The Princess of Wales met with an 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer today in her first public outing since announcing she had finished chemotherapy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton, 42, met with sixteen-year-old photographer Liz at Windsor Castle on Wednesday alongside her husband Prince William.

Sharing a snap of Liz and her family, Princess Kate said: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today.

"A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both.

"Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C"

The Princess of Wales returned to work just days after completing her cancer treatment.

She met with palace aids to discuss her much-anticipated annual Christmas Carol service.

This marked her second meeting since finishing her cancer treatment.

According to reports, the future Queen will film the fourth Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey in December, with the show set to air on Christmas Eve.

Last month, Kate announced her return to public duties in an emotional video.

In the video, Kate said: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

She had been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February with the King beginning his cancer care earlier that month following his diagnosis after treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.
Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

While receiving treatment, Kate had been undertaking some work behind the scenes, meeting with her staff and representatives from the centre but these were not officially recorded.

The princess took some time away from public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer.

She attended the King's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in June and the following month presented the winning trophy in the men's Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

She was also seen joining William, Charles and Camilla at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in August.

