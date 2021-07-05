Breaking News

Kate Middleton self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

5 July 2021, 10:36 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 11:07

The Duchess is self-isolating. She was pictured at Wimbledon last week
The Duchess is self-isolating. She was pictured at Wimbledon last week. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after she came into contact with someone who went on to test positive for Covid-19.

Kate was due to spend the day with William celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the NHS at two major events but will now have a 10-day period at home.

They had planned to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in honour of the nation's health service, and in the afternoon host a Big Tea at Buckingham Palace for NHS staff, in their roles as Joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Kate's last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday when she toured the SW19 sporting venue meeting staff in the museum, Centre Court kitchen and sitting with former tennis star Tim Henman to watch Jamie Murray play in the doubles.

She was also among football fans to cheer on the England team as Gareth Southgate's squad took on Germany in last Tuesday's Euro 2020 fixture which England won 2-0. She took to the stands with The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.

The duchess is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and a keen tennis fan but is now likely to miss the men's and Women's final at the weekend.

William contracted Covid last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors but was reportedly hit "pretty hard" by the virus and at one stage struggled to breathe.

The Prince of Wales also caught the virus during the same period but had milder symptoms although he did lose his sense of smell and taste for a period.

