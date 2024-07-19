Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

19 July 2024, 20:41

Thomas Matthew Crooks 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone'
Thomas Matthew Crooks 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The gunman who tried to kill Donald Trump researched Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone, according to the FBI.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Authorities told Congress that Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, researched various high-profile figures as he "scoped out" the target for his killing.

One of the figures included a member of the royal family, who previously went unnamed.

But the royal who Crooks researched has now been revealed by US outlet NPR as Kate Middleton.

Investigators said Crooks also searched for Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, and Merrick Garland, the US attorney general.

Crooks was "neutralised" by US Secret Service after he fired at the former president during a campaign rally in Bulter County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, only grazing Trump's ear.

Read More: Donald Trump is the 'best hope for America', says vice-president pick JD Vance

Read More: Biden hints he could quit election race against Trump on medical advice, as top Democrat calls for him to stand down

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy

As part of the investigation Crooks' motive for the attack, the FBI downloaded the data stored on two mobile phones owned by the gunman.

Both phones also contain images of Trump, President Joe Biden and details of the candidates' rallies and party conventions.

It comes after the King wrote privately to Trump following the assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is understood to have condemned the violence, expressed condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the former president and those injured a quick recovery.

Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

The message was delivered on Sunday via the UK embassy in Washington DC. Buckingham Palace said the contents of the correspondence would be kept private.

In 2019, Charles, the-then Prince of Wales, hosted Trump and his wife Melania for afternoon tea at Clarence House with the then-Duchess of Cornwall during a Nato summit in London.

Trump was also feted with a state banquet, hosted by the late Queen, during a state visit to the UK earlier the same year.

Then-Prince Charles with former US President Donald Trump and Melania, during a reception at Clarence House
Then-Prince Charles with former US President Donald Trump and Melania, during a reception at Clarence House. Picture: Alamy

The Republican presidential candidate said he wants to "bring the country together" in the wake of the attack.

He told The Washington Examiner, before an address to the Republican National Convention, if he had not turned his head away from the crowd to look at a screen showing data he was using in his speech, "we would not be talking today".

Trump said on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had "pierced" his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

One person at the rally was killed - former fire chief Corey Comperatore - and two other spectators were critically injured, authorities said.

The gunman, a 20-year-old nursing home employee and registered Republican Crooks, was shot dead at the scene by the Secret Service.

It was the most serious attempt to assassinate a US president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden

Joe Biden insists he will stay in race, as president's family 'discuss exit plan from election campaign'

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Council to hold 'urgent review of 'family matter' after rioters wreak havoc in Leeds on night of 'shocking' carnage

Brendan Cole slaps his partner Fiona Hill's bottom three times

Strictly pro dancer slaps female partner's bottom three times in freshly surfaced footage, after two dancers leave show

Thousands of flights were cancelled across the globe on Friday.

Misery for holidaymakers as 4,000 flights grounded by IT outage that sparked chaos, and recovery 'could cost billions'

Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018

Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera dies aged 61, as 94-year-old Hollywood icon gives poignant tribute

Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful, the International Court of Justice has ruled

Top UN court rules Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories 'unlawful', as Netanyahu slams 'false decision'

Over 4,000 flights have been delayed or cancelled today.

Has your flight been affected by the global IT outage? Can you claim compensation?

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far - but the mini heatwave will end soon

Exact date mini-heatwave to end, as Friday becomes hottest day of the year so far with temperature close to 32C

Ben Ross has been missing since July 10

Mum of missing Brit Ben Ross to fly to Majorca for desperate search as police issue statement

Shaikha Makhra announced her split on Instagram

Dubai princess announces divorce from husband via Instagram 'as he is occupied with other companions'

Thousands of flights where cancelled across the globe on Friday.

Worldwide IT outage could last 'days' as flights grounded, shops closed and operations cancelled

The Kering Foundation Hosts First-Ever Caring For Women Dinner

Emma Watson ‘stalker’ arrested after demanding to see Harry Potter star at Oxford fashion show

Passengers are facing delays across the country

Is your flight delayed? Airports and airlines issue updates after mass IT outage causes travel chaos around the world

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was detained last March on spying charges

American journalist jailed for 16 years in Russia after being convicted of espionage

People have been out enjoying the sunshine ahead of the weekend.

Hot hot hot! Temperatures soar to 31C today and 30C tomorrow after an uncomfortable tropical night tonight

Harehill descended into chaos yesterday evening

Starmer condemns ‘shocking and disgraceful’ disorder after riot sweeps through Leeds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden and Barack Obama worked in office together between 2008 and 2016

Biden planning ‘major announcement’ about his future as Obama says he must ‘seriously consider stepping down’
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Zara McDermott hits back after ex-Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima claims he only kicked her once
Lee Laudat-Scott is charged with touching a boy under 13.

Former Labour councillor Lee Laudat-Scott charged with sexual assault of a child

Graham Gomm

Urgent manhunt as prisoner escapes custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during trip to hospital

Dominic Reid and Prince Harry

Prince Harry's charity boss quits as head of Invictus Games days after duke sees backlash over veterans' award
CrowdStrike sign and logo at headquarters in Silicon Valley

What is CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company ‘responsible’ for global IT failure? Microsoft outages explained
Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street

Starmer greets Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet since Bill Clinton
Roger Hallam was jailed for five years over M25 protests

‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4

Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'
Clean up has begun following the riot in Leeds

Clean-up begins after riot sweeps through Leeds neighbourhood with bus set on fire and police car overturned

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit