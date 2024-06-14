Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment as she returns to public duties

14 June 2024, 19:01

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis
Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Princess of Wales has confirmed that she will be attending Trooping the Colour this weekend in her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate said in a statement on Friday that her treatment is ongoing but she "hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer".

Here is the timeline of events leading up to and after the princess' health announcement.

December 25

In her last public appearance before the news of her hospital treatment, Kate was seen on Christmas Day in Sandringham walking to church with the rest of her family.

She held hands with her daughter Princess Charlotte and looked happy and relaxed as she smiled at well-wishers while heading to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk.

Read more: Princess Kate to attend Trooping the Colour in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Read it in full: Princess Kate returns to public duties for Trooping the Colour

January 9

Kate turned 42 on January 9, and while the monarchy's official social media accounts marked the day with a behind-the-scenes photo of Kate at the coronation, there was no customary response from Kensington Palace thanking well-wishers for their messages.

January 16

Kate was secretly admitted to The London Clinic and underwent abdominal surgery.

She attended the clinic rather than King Edward VII's Hospital, which is usually the go-to establishment for royal family medical matters.

January 17

2pm - Kensington Palace announced the princess' operation and said she will remain in the private hospital for 10-14 days.

She was not expected to return to duties until after Easter, taking up to three months to recover.

The Prince of Wales stepped back from his official duties temporarily to care for his wife and children.

The exact nature of Kate's condition was kept private, but it was not cancerous and Kensington Palace says the planned procedure was successful.

A source later said the princess was "doing well".

Read more: What is Trooping the Colour? What it is, when it's happening, which royals are attending and what will happen on the day?

Read more: Princess Kate having 'good days and bad days' as she continues chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

Kate attending the Christmas Day morning church service
Kate attending the Christmas Day morning church service. Picture: Alamy

January 18

The Prince of Wales spent time at his wife's bedside, driving himself away from the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

A serious-looking William was seen leaving the The London Clinic at about 12.35pm.

January 23

Kate's hospital stay passed the one-week mark.

January 26

The King visited the Princess of Wales after he was admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

January 29

Kate left the clinic to continue her recovery at home.

February 5

Kensington Palace confirmed the Prince of Wales was returning to official duties that week, beginning with an investiture.

February 7

The Prince of Wales thanked the public for their "kind messages of support" after the King announced his cancer diagnosis, while also recognising those who wished Kate well as she recovered from planned abdominal surgery.

March 4

The Princess of Wales was photographed for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate was pictured near Windsor Castle in the passenger seat of a car, according to TMZ.

The site said she was wearing dark sunglasses in the black Audi which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

The photo is understood to have been taken by paparazzi.

March 5

The Army removed a claim on its website that the Princess of Wales was reviewing Trooping the Colour in June.

Tickets were being sold on the official website for the June 8 military event, advertising an appearance by Kate.

March 10

Questions were raised that the first picture of the Princess of Wales to be released after her abdominal surgery may have been manipulated before it was posted on social media by Kensington Palace.

The photo of Kate and her children, said by the palace to have been taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier in the week, was posted to mark Mother's Day.

In the post, she said: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

The picture showed Kate sitting in a chair with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind, as all four smile at the camera.

The photograph was shared with the media on Sunday but it was withdrawn by international picture agencies later the same day because of concerns that the image had been manipulated.

Kate issued an apology for the edits.
Kate issued an apology for the edits. Picture: Kensington Palace

March 11

The Princess of Wales publicly took the blame for the manipulated photograph and issued a personal apology for the "confusion".

Kate said: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. "I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

March 16

The Princess of Wales was filmed smiling with her husband during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor.

Kate's recovery from surgery appeared to have progressed after footage obtained by The Sun showed her and William at the local business.

In the video the princess can be seen with her hair down, wearing a black jacket and leggings, chatting with William and carrying a large white bag.

March 19

An investigation was reportedly launched at the London Clinic over claims staff tried to access the Princess of Wales' private medical records.

At least one member of staff tried to access Kate's notes while she was a patient at the hospital in January, The Mirror reported.

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report.

March 22

In a recorded video message, the Princess of Wales announced she was having chemotherapy after tests following her surgery found cancer had been present.

April 18

William, who had spent the previous three and a half weeks with Kate and their children during the Easter holidays, returned to public work.

He visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, in Sunbury-on-Thames, and then a youth centre in west London which benefits from the organisation's regular deliveries.

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

May 10

The Prince of Wales gave a positive update about his wife's cancer treatment during a visit to the Isles of Scilly, saying "she's doing well" when asked by a hospital administrator.

June 5

Footage posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter, showed William speaking to a veteran after a D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth, in which he appeared to say "she is" when asked if Kate was "getting any better", with the prince adding: "She'd love to be here today."

June 8

The Princess of Wales wrote a letter to the Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take the salute, and wished them luck for The Colonel's Review in London.

June 14

Kate said in a statement that she is "making good progress" and has "good days and bad days", adding: "I am not out of the woods yet."

She said she will attend Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday and that she "hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer" as she continues treatment "for a few more months".

