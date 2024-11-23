Exclusive

'Sex work is really empowering': Singer Kate Nash tells LBC why she sells photos on OnlyFans

Kate Nash tells Natasha Devon why she has decided to join Only Fans

By Chay Quinn

Singer Kate Nash says she has joined adult content site OnlyFans to sell 'pictures of [her] arse' in an interview with LBC's Natasha Devon.

The Foundations hitmaker told Natasha that she has joined the X-rated platform because she find its empowering when compared to the music industry.

Kate told LBC: “I've started an OnlyFans account and I'm selling pictures of my arse because I think that's quite funny. And you know, I do find it empowering.

"I think sex work is really empowering. I think that women being in control of what they're selling is really empowering.”

She added: “People really wanting to pay me for things, asking me questions, there's like boundaries and control that I don't think artists are taught when they enter the industry from the music business.

"I think the music industry could really learn from the sex industry.”

Of her experiences on the website, Nash said: “I think that there's a lot of comedy in it. There's a punk protest in it, and then there's fun and there's too much shame surrounding sex and sex work.

“Most people that have come up in the music business have been exploited by it. It is quite an exploitative industry. We need drastic change.”

Nash previously told the BBC she was losing money from her tours and claimed her OnlyFans income will subsidise her shows because, according to her Instagram, "touring makes losses not profits".

When asked why she felt being a musician was no longer a financially viable career, she told LBC: "The cost of touring has gone up.

"Just like the cost-of-living crisis, there's a cost-of-touring crisis - where the cost of travel, accommodation, crew wages, bus rental, all the things that you need to pay for when you go on tour, everything's gone up.

"But a lot of bands' and artists' fees for gigs have not gone up, whereas ticket prices have gone up."

She added: "There's a big disparity between artists - where we even have billionaire musicians, but the majority of musicians are not billionaires and millionaires.

"The major labels and streaming companies and massive promotion companies have decided how things are going to be and they haven't decided to value musicians or give them a fair cut of those deals."

Nash also called for a "drastic change" to what she deemed to be "quite an exploitative industry".

She said: "We need drastic change. We need HR departments, we need fair wages. I have had lots of experience of being exploited.

Nash has just finished a three-week US tour and started her UK dates in Glasgow on Thursday.

She will then move on to Europe. Her date at London's Koko is sold out.