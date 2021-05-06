Kate promises cancer patient, 4, she will wear pink in adorable phone call

6 May 2021, 17:44

By Kate Buck

The Duchess of Cambridge has promised a four-year-old cancer patient she will wear pink when they meet during a chat with her about being separated from her dad over lockdown.

Kate called four-year-old Mila Sneddon, who features in the duchess's Hold Still photography project, which will be released tomorrow.

In the image taken by her mum, Mila was shown kissing the kitchen window as her father Scott stood outside.

The youngster is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia, and had to be separated from her father, who had to go to work and who could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home in Falkirk.

Mila began the call saying: "Good morning your royal highness", with Kate replying: "Good morning. Goodness me, you're so polite Mila."

Kate called four-year-old Mila Sneddon, who featured in the duchess's Hold Still photography project. Picture: Kensington Royal

The duchess thanked Mila, and her mother Lynda who took the image, for sending in the "fantastic" pictures, adding: "We love your photograph."

The conversation, recorded last autumn, was posted as part of a video on the Cambridges' new YouTube channel on Thursday to mark the publication of Kate's lockdown photography book on Friday.

Kate asked Mila about being apart from her father: "How come you couldn't see him for so long?"

Mila replied: "Because he had to look after me because I went for a treatment."

The duchess asked: "Was it really hard not seeing him?"

Mila replied it was and told of the moment they were reunited after seven weeks, saying: "When he came into the house I was like, so surprised."

The conversation, recorded last autumn, was posted as part of a video on the Cambridges' new YouTube channel
The conversation, recorded last autumn, was posted as part of a video on the Cambridges' new YouTube channel. Picture: PA

Mila also asked the duchess: "Do you have a costume?"

Kate replied: "I'm not wearing a princess costume right now, I'm afraid Mila. Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?"

Mila replied: " Yeah" and told the duchess her favourite colour was pink.

The duchess replied: "OK, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we'll get to meet and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?"

