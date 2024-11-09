Princess Kate continues return to duty as she appears at Festival of Remembrance

The Princess of Wales has continued her comeback to royal duties after cancer treatment as she appeared at the Festival of Remembrance. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Princess of Wales has continued her comeback to royal duties after cancer treatment as she appeared at the Festival of Remembrance.

Kate and husband Prince William attended the event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This was one of the first times that the princess had undertaken a royal duty since she began cancer treatment earlier this year.

They were joined by King Charles who was attending without Queen Camilla, who has a chest infection.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attending the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2024. Picture: Alamy

A band performs during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales arriving to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The crowd at the Royal Albert Hall stood and applauded as Charles entered to a royal fanfare by state trumpeters of the household division under the direction of Trumpet Major Julian Sandford MVO.

The Prince and Princess of Wales applauded a performance by Sir Tom Jones at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance.

Sir Tom was performing I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall with the central band of the Royal Air Force.

Kate smiled and spoke to William after Sir Tom finished his performance.

The royal family stood to applaud Second World War veterans during the show. at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance.