Kate Ferdinand 'devastated and heartbroken' after losing unborn second child with Rio

27 July 2022, 20:25 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 21:36

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she is "devastated and heartbroken" to have lost her unborn second child
Kate Ferdinand has revealed she is "devastated and heartbroken" to have lost her unborn second child. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she is "devastated and heartbroken" to have lost her unborn second child with husband and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The former reality TV star shared the news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Alongside a black and white photo of her legs resting on the edge of a hospital bed, Ferdinand, 31, wrote: "The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

"We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn't wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn't go as we plan.

"So much to say, but somehow I can't find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken ...but couldn't be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home."

Ferdinand, who found fame on the ITV reality show The Only Way is Essex, married husband Rio, 43, in September 2019 and the couple share a son, Cree, who was born in December 2020.

The former Manchester United star also has three children from his former relationship with his first wife Rebecca Ellison, who died of breast cancer in 2015.

At the time of her son's birth, Ferdinand detailed her "traumatic" experience of undergoing an emergency c-section on Instagram.

She told her 1.4 million followers: " After having an emergency c-section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I've been completely wiped out.

"The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions, I've felt like I can't do what I'm meant to be doing with Cree as I haven't been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can't be doing what I normally do for the kids.

"It's a whirlwind I just wasn't expecting ... but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind."

