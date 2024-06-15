Kate seen for first time in public since cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour, as King receives salute

15 June 2024, 10:21 | Updated: 15 June 2024, 11:21

Kate and Charles attend Trooping the Colour ceremony
Kate and Charles attend Trooping the Colour ceremony.

By Kit Heren

The Princess of Wales and King Charles are among the royals who are attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the King's Official Birthday.

Kate, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, is making her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Charles was also seen travelling in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, where the ceremony itself takes place.

The King, who is also suffering from cancer, received a royal salute from servicemen and women as the national anthem played out. He then inspected the troops.

Rishi Sunak and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps are also among the people who braved the rain to attend.

London, UK. June 15thth, 2024. The Princess of Wales attend Trooping the Colour, London. Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News
London, UK. June 15thth, 2024. The Princess of Wales attend Trooping the Colour, London.

Earlier, royal supporters gathered on the Mall, outside the palace, as well as in the stands at Horse Guards Parade.

One royal fan said she had travelled from Yorkshire with her husband and a friend to witness the royal procession through The Mall ahead of the ceremony.

Jane Ing, 61, said: "The ceremony is part of our heritage. It's an iconic parade and exhibition of our royal family that we should be proud about and come to support."

Republicans have also been out protesting against the monarchy.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (R) arrives with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (R) arrives with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales.

Kate said on Friday that she has both "good and bad days" as she continues with chemotherapy but intends to "join a few public engagements over the summer".

She added that she had been "blown away by all the kind messages of support".

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she said.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

Guests gather in the stands ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade
Guests gather in the stands ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles is "delighted the princess is able to attend".

Protesters wave banners on the The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024.
Protesters wave banners on the The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024.

It comes after Kate was forced to miss the Trooping the Colour rehearsal last weekend.

She would have been expected to take the salute at the Colonel's Review.

A letter from Kate, which was shared on the Irish Guards account on Twitter, said: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour.

"I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

The King's Guards during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace
The King's Guards during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I am unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel Review.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope I can represent you all again soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

Miguel Berger, the German Ambassador to the UK, has told LBC that football fans should not "go and insult the host country"

'Don't go and insult the host country': German ambassador warns against 'Ten German Bombers' chant at Euros

