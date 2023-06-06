Business as usual for Kate as she attends Windsor Family Hub event as Harry launches blistering attacks in hacking trial

Kate has returned to her royal duties following the end of half term. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kate joined in with playtime at the Windsor Family Hub this morning as she returned to her royal engagements while Prince Harry launched blistering attacks during his hacking trial.

Kate visited the Windsor Family Hub in Berkshire on Tuesday, meeting a few of the children who are supported by the centre and handing out toys.

The princess, who has used her passion for improving early years development to set up The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, was seen chatting to a young girl during the visit.

She also heard from parents who have been supported by the hub while on site.

But as business carried on as usual for the royal, her brother-in-law Prince Harry had different plans as he appeared in court to give evidence as part of a high profile hacking trial.

The duke's case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) started on Monday, when his Barrister David Sherborne claimed he was subjected to unlawful information-gathering activity.

Kate, Princess of Wales, spends time with a child accessing the early years set of services during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub. Picture: Alamy

The prince launched a scathing double attack on the government and the press in his witness statement, claiming that both are at "rock bottom".

"On a national level as, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government – both of which I believe are at rock bottom," Harry said.

"Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo.

"I may not have a role within the Institution but, as a member of the British Royal family, and as a soldier upholding important values, I feel there’s a responsibility to expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest.

"The country and the British public deserve to know the depths of what was actually happening then, and indeed now. We will be better off for it."

It comes after Harry was accused of wasting the court's time on Monday after he failed to show up for the first day of his trial.

The Duke of Sussex's no-show on Monday was due to his decision to stay in Los Angeles for his daughter's second birthday, the court heard.

It was a decision that reportedly caused difficulties for his legal team and left the judge "a little surprised" and seemingly annoyed.

The prince was originally expected to give his first day of evidence on Tuesday, but the judge asked him to be ready and in court on Monday in case lawyers finished their opening arguments sooner than anticipated.

But Harry's legal team told the court he would not appear until Tuesday.