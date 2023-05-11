Kate's subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing Coronation earrings 'wrong way round'

Kate wore Diana's earrings in subtle tribute at the Coronation. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Kate Middleton paid a poignant but subtle tribute to her Princess Diana at King Charles' Coronation by picking a pair of her late mother-in-law's earrings.

The Princess of Wales wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that had once belonged to Prince William's mother.

The Collingwood jewellery were gifted to then-Lady Diana ahead of her wedding to Charles and then handed to Kate after her marriage to William.

Diana did wear the earrings to a fundraising dinner in Sydney in 1996, and was snapped in them at a Gala dinner held by The American Red Cross and while on a tour of Korea.

Kate wore her stunning pearl and diamond earrings and some online thought they were being worn the wrong way around in a rare fashion gaffe.

But now one royal expert has suggested a 'mistake' some spotted was actually deliberate - as it was the Princess of Wales' way of 'taking a new direction' while honouring Prince William's mother.

Kate on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Getty

Diana wore the earrings on various royal engagements. Picture: Getty

A Buckingham Palace source says Her Royal Highness "appreciates the history" of the role but wanted to "create her own path".

The rest of Kate's outfit included a formal robe alongside an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

She topped off the gown with a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

Kate with William and Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Getty

The headpiece Kate wore even twinned with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who donned a smaller version of the headpiece as well as a matching Alexander McQueen dress.