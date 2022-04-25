Man arrested as police search for missing woman last seen getting into van

25 April 2022, 14:44

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday
Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been arrested as police search for a missing woman last seen getting into a van three days ago.

Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen by her worried family since Friday morning, Lancashire Police said.

A 50-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested in connection with their investigation.

The force said a woman matching the description of Ms Kenyon left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley, with a man at about 9.30am on Friday.

She travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire and has not been seen since.

Her sister, Sarah Kenyon, wrote on Facebook: "It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone."

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "Katie's disappearance is out of character and her family are understandably very worried.

"We are doing all we can to try and find her and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, however insignificant you may think it is, to come forward and contact us.

"I would especially like to hear from anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland or the surrounding area and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

"Did you see a woman matching Katie's description, either alone or with a man?

"Did you see the silver transit van or might you have dashcam footage which shows it.

"While we have arrested someone in connection with our investigation, I am very much keeping an open mind as to what has happened."

Ms Kenyon is described as white, 33, 5ft 9in, with shoulder length blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

