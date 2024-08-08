Katie Price arrested at Heathrow Airport and due to appear in court tomorrow

Price was arrested on Thursday evening and will appear in court tomorrow. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

TV personality and former glamour model Katie Price has been arrested at Heathrow Airport following her return to the UK from Turkey.

A warrant for the 46-year-old's arrest had been issued last month after she failed to attend court last week for a hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

Price remains in custody and is due to appear in court tomorrow, police authorities confirmed.

Price is due to appear in court tomorrow. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today, the mum-of-five shared a statement on Instagram, saying she had been visiting Turkey to film a documentary.

She revealed that when returning from work she would be "detained at the airport" as the "courts feel is necessary".

When speaking about her 22-year-old son Harvey, who accompanied her to Turkey, she requested that they "allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see".

When acknowledging the "severity" of the matter, Price added she was being treated "like a criminal" and said the "unfortunate financial circumstance" did not mean she was a "criminal or bad person".

Harvey Price and Katie Price attend the National Television Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

Speaking with defiance, she said she was "not embarrassed or ashamed" about the arrest, adding that her bankruptcy was due to "serious mental health issues and breakdowns from PTSD".

She went on to add that she would be paying off her debts, and wished that for "Harvey's sake it's handled with care and compassion."It comes after she was told to pay £25,000 after being declared bankrupt two times.

A judge at a previous hearing said Price risked being arrested if she did not go to further court dates, saying that evidence would be needed if she was not present.

When issuing her arrest warrant, Judge Burton said she had "failed to attend today's hearing" and had provided no explanation for her absence.

She said: "It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price's arrest."She has no real excuse in failing to attend today's hearing."

She continued: "The reason for her absence today is irrelevant."Judge Burton said the arrest warrant was not issued "lightly" but Price had given only "piecemeal co-operation" and did not provide the "most basic information" regarding her bankruptcies.

Beforehand she was given an eviction notice that told her to leave her Mucky Mansion by the end of May, and went on to move into a Tudor-style property costing £5,000 per month.

In March she was declared bankrupt a second time due to an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05, after initially being declared bankrupt in 2019. But at the end of July she insisted "everything is sorted" regarding her second bankruptcy having been evicted from her Sussex home.

She jetted off to Turkey on 29 July, and shared a photo of herself on the plane just a few hours before her court hearing the following day. In Turkey she had her sixth face lift, which cost £10,000.It's thought she had the face lift at the Trio Clinic in Istanbul, with work done on her eyes and under her chin.

She also underwent another dental procedure, and shared photos of new veneers on Wednesday. On Instagram, she posted snaps of her new dental work, wearing sunglasses with the name of the dental surgery 'Dentica' on.

Price's former mansion in West Sussex. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "A 46-year-old woman from Surrey was arrested at Heathrow Airport at 19:45hrs on Thursday, 8 August for failing to appear at court.

"She has been remanded in custody at a west London police station to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice tomorrow, Friday, 9 August."