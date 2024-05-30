Katie Price breaks silence on new home following eviction from mansion

Katie Price has broken her silence on moving house. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Katie Price has broken her silence on her new home after being evicted from her mansion.

Price was forced to downsize from her £2 million property, with removal vans seen outside her home on Tuesday.

She said the house had given her "nothing but bad luck", adding that she could not wait to get out of it.

"What's really scary is, a few months ago people vandalised my gates saying you 'f***ing w***e, you s**g'," Price said, according to the Sun.

"Now my car was parked by my front door and other cars are parked there. Someone has thrown acid all over my pink range rover.

"So I thought, acid is serious. Even someone to go and buy that quantity to then think they can go 100 metres up my driveway in the middle of nowhere and pour it on my car.

"So I've had to call the police. They've advised me not to go to my house and not stay there."

The former model is said to have settled in a new home in Sussex. Picture: Getty

She went on to say: "I'm having to exit my house. I'm literally going back today, get some clothes and I am not going back there.

"I've got removals going there. I've had to arrange people to go in my house, pack everything, get out of there, so in two weeks everything will be out my house."

The former glamour model is said to have settled in a four-bedroom home in Sussex.

She confirmed over the weekend that she had moved out from her mansion.

It came after she said on her Katie Price Podcast that she "absolutely hated my mansion".

"I tell you why, nine years of hell I've had there," she said.

"Fly-tipping, it's haunted… and I am living with it. And whoever buys that house, good luck! I hate it."

She was served an eviction notice earlier in the month after being declared bankrupt.

Price owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), a court was previously told.