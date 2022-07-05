Katie Price dodges speeding conviction as police drop case

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction after police dropped the case against her hours before she was due in court.

The troubled former glamour model, had been charged with exceeding the 60mph limit on September 13 last year and of failing to tell police who was behind the wheel of her £62,000 BMW on January 26 but both were dismissed and "no evidence was offered".

Price, 44, who has almost 20 previous driving convictions, had been due at Crawley Magistrates' Court after a previous hearing was adjourned on March 24.

But Sussex Police this morning dismissed the case and confirmed she would not be appearing.

Katie Price arriving at court in June. Picture: Getty

Last September, she was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs. Last month she dodged a potential jail sentence and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

She pleaded guilty after sending a text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler, calling his fiancée Michelle Penticost a "gutter s**g" which indirectly broke a five-year restraining order.

The model is banned from indirectly or directly contacting Michelle following an incident at a school playground in 2019.

Katie branded Michelle a "c***ing w**re" and a "gutter s**g" in the text messages sent to her ex-husband in January this year.

Days after the hearing at Lewes Crown Court, Katie jetted off to Thailand with her fiance Carl Woods.