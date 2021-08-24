Katie Price: Man released on bail after allegedly attacking former glamour model

Katie Price was allegedly attacked on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

A man arrested on suspicion of assaulting TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has been released on police bail.

It comes after the 43-year-old television personality, formerly known as Jordan, was injured in an alleged attack on Monday.

She was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours in Little Canfield, Essex.

Officers were called to the scene by ambulance crews and a man was arrested "a short time later" on suspicion of assault, an Essex Police spokesman said.

Read more: Three dead and two arrested after serious crash on M25

Read more: Police issue CCTV appeal for wanted man after Westminster double murder

Katie is mother to 19-year-old Harvey Price. Picture: Alamy

"A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until 20 September," the force statement read

Ms Price - a mother of five - was reportedly discharged from hospital later on Monday.

In a statement to The Sun newspaper, she said: "I've got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital.

"I'm still all dazed. I'm devastated. I've told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened."

Read more: Police hunt suspects after girl, 17, raped while walking her dog

Read more: Police make arrest over brutal Gay Village attack

The past two years have been difficult for the former glamour model, who was declared bankrupt in 2019 despite once being said to be worth more than £40 million.

Last year, she told a hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London that she had "lost everything" and suffered a "bad breakdown" in 2019, after which she spent five weeks in The Priory.

Ms Price is currently a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef alongside actress Rita Simons and model Penny Lancaster.

She is engaged to former Love Island contestant Carl Woods.