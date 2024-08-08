Katie Price says she'll be arrested when she lands in UK after skipping £760,000 bankruptcy hearing

8 August 2024, 20:47

Katie Price had a dental procedure when away in Turkey
Katie Price had a dental procedure when away in Turkey. Picture: Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

Katie Price has pleaded for her son Harvey's "protection" after sharing that she will be arrested when she returns to the UK after missing a bankruptcy court hearing to have a £10,000 face life in Turkey.

The ex-glamour model, 46, ended her silence after she failed to stand in front of a judge last Tuesday as a part of her £760,000 bankruptcy court proceedings.

Instead, the Daily Mail reports that she flew to Turkey on holiday for her sixth facelift, and stayed in a five-star hotel, costing £133 per night.

The mum-of-five shared a statement on Instagram, saying she had been visiting Turkey to film a documentary.

She revealed that when returning from work she would be "detained at the airport" as the "courts feel is necessary".

When speaking about her 22-year-old son Harvey, who accompanied her to Turkey, she requested that they "allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see".

When acknowledging the "severity" of the matter, Price added she was being treated "like a criminal" and said the "unfortunate financial circumstance" did not mean she was a "criminal or bad person".

Read More: Britain's oldest rioter, 69, and man bitten on backside by police dog jailed as crackdown on far-right continues

Read More: British doctor missing in French mountains sent desperate text to family telling them he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'

Katie Price with her son Harvey
Katie Price with her son Harvey. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking with defiance, she said she was "not embarrassed or ashamed" about the arrest, adding that her bankruptcy was due to "serious mental health issues and breakdowns from PTSD".

She went on to add that she would be paying off her debts, and wished that for "Harvey's sake it's handled with care and compassion."

It comes after she was told to pay £25,000 after being declared bankrupt two times.

A judge at a previous hearing said Price risked being arrested if she did not go to further court dates, saying that evidence would be needed if she was not present.

When issuing her arrest warrant, Judge Burton said she had "failed to attend today's hearing" and had provided no explanation for her absence.

She said: "It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price's arrest.

"She has no real excuse in failing to attend today's hearing."

She continued: "The reason for her absence today is irrelevant."

Judge Burton said the arrest warrant was not issued "lightly" but Price had given only "piecemeal co-operation" and did not provide the "most basic information" regarding her bankruptcies.

Beforehand she was given an eviction notice that told her to leave her Mucky Mansion by the end of May, and went on to move into a Tudor-style property costing £5,000 per month.

In March she was declared bankrupt a second time due to an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05, after initially being declared bankrupt in 2019.

But at the end of July she insisted "everything is sorted" regarding her second bankruptcy having been evicted from her Sussex home.

She jetted off to Turkey on 29 July, and shared a photo of herself on the plane just a few hours before her court hearing the following day.

In Turkey she had her sixth face lift, which cost £10,000.

It's thought she had the face lift at the Trio Clinic in Istanbul, with work done on her eyes and under her chin.

She also underwent another dental procedure, and shared photos of new veneers on Wednesday.

On Instagram, she posted snaps of her new dental work, wearing sunglasses with the name of the dental surgery 'Dentica' on. 

