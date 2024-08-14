Katy Perry faces investigation over music video filmed on protected sand dunes in Spain

Katy Perry is facing an investigation over the music video for her latest single. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Singer Katy Perry is facing an investigation after filming a music video in ecologically sensitive sand dunes in the Balearic Islands.

The music video for her single Lifetimes shows her partying in clubs and on the sands of the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

However some scenes show the singer believed to be on the protected sand dunes on the island of S’Espalmador in Formentera.

The Spanish government has alleged that the production firm behind the music video did not seek permission to film there.

The dunes there are described as being ‘of great ecological value’ and one section of the island’s Natural Resources Management Plan, states that "photographic, cinematographic or videographic" reports for an "advertising or commercial exhibition purpose" requires express authorisation of the ministry for the environment.

The Balearic Islands’ environment department issued a statement yesterday that the production company did not secure the necessary authorisation before starting to film there.

“Preliminary investigation actions have been initiated,” they said.

Katy Perry has not yet commented.

Officials have demanded to know whether her crew caused any damage to the dunes.