Kay Burley announces she is retiring from Sky News after 36 years

Kay Burley has retired from Sky News. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Broadcaster Kay Burley has announced she is retiring from Sky News after 36 years.

Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby said “She’s been a trailblazer & inspiration to a whole generation of women.”

David Rhodes, Sky News Executive Chairman, shared a note with staff following the news Burley will retire, and confirmed today was her last day on air.

He said: "Talking with Kay about her plans, we all felt it was more fitting that Kay break this story herself. She's done that now in her own words, and we'll be sharing the clip on social channels today.

"A founding member of Sky News, Kay helped build our proposition from its launch in 1989. She has been a constant presence on our screens over the course of our 36 years.

Colleagues have sent messages of support to Kay - pictured here in 2011. Picture: Alamy

"Kay covered 12 UK elections, leading our presentation of the most recent vote last summer. There have been numerous Royal occasions and some of most significant stories of our times - most notably the death of Diana, Princess of Wales... and the 9/11 terror attacks.

"With millions of minutes presenting live rolling news, Kay's legacy in television journalism is unmatched, as is her commitment to Sky's legacy. And I'm sure some MPs in Westminster will sleep easy knowing they won't face her indomitable questioning in the mornings...

"Kay confirmed that today was her final broadcast with Sky News. Of course, Breakfast continues - with the other current presenters and with our Friday-Sunday team.

"We thank Kay for her huge contribution to Sky, to the art of the interview and to British journalism. And we wish her the best of luck."

Speaking about Kay Burley, former Sky News journalist Adam Boulton said "there are no other women of her background who have had such an impact on British news and current affairs".

Boulton wrote on X: "The one and only @KayBurley announces she is leaving @SkyNews.

"Kay is unique, there are no other women of her background who have had such an impact on British news and current affairs. We have been friends and colleagues for forty years.

"Onward Kay I know it's going to be exciting!"