Keeping Up Appearances star Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson has died. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Josephine Tewson, who was famous for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine, has died aged 91.

She played Elizabeth in the much-loved sitcom Keeping Up Appearances and appeared in Last of the Summer Wine as Miss Davenport.

She died at Denville Hall, a care home for people in the entertainment industry, on Thursday night.

Her agent Jean Diamond said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson.

"Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the age of 91."

Ms Tewson was born in Hampstead, London, in 1931 and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1952.

After a series of minor parts in the 1960s, including in Z-Cars, and a series of appearances in Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker’s sketches, she played Edna Hawkins in the ITV sitcom Shelley during the 80s and 90s.

But her most famous role was playing Elizabeth Warden, the neighbour of Hyacinth Bucket, in Keeping Up Appearances.

Her most prominent role late in her career was as Miss Davenport on Last of the Summer Wine between 2003 and 2010.

Debbie Arnold, the former EastEnders actress, described her as a "comedy great".

Ms Arnold, 67, tweeted: "So sad we lost 2 wonderful people firstly Bruce Montague and now 2 days later - Josephine Tewson.

"@JudyBuxton7 and I had the honour of travelling the world and Uk with these comedy greats ending up in the West End. We had such fun. I adored Jo."