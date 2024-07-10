Keir Starmer arrives at NATO summit, as Tories demand to know when government will boost defence spending

10 July 2024, 11:36

Sir Keir is facing calls for clarity over when his government will boost defence spending
Sir Keir is facing calls for clarity over when his government will boost defence spending. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has arrived in Washington for a NATO summit, as he faces calls from the Conservatives to give clarity on when his government will boost defence spending.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir and his ministers have refused to say when exactly they will fulfil their promise to boost the military budget to 2.5% of GDP - repeating only their "ironclad" commitment to reaching that level when their "fiscal rules" allow.

The government has said that it will conduct a review before making decisions on defence spending. That should be done within a year.

But ministers have been criticised for this stance by former military leaders and the Conservatives, who both warn that the threat from Russia and others is too close to delay spending increases.

James Cartlidge, the shadow Defence Secretary, said making a "clear commitment" on the timeframe for increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP was "vital for our national security".

Read more: Keir Starmer urges NATO to ‘unite’ to 'Trump-proof Ukraine aid' ahead of US election

Read more: MoD hasn’t always spent money wisely, minister says, as he pushes back defence budget decision at NATO summit

Follow the NATO summit on LBC
Follow the NATO summit on LBC. Picture: LBC

He wrote to his government counterpart John Healey, he said: "Our armed forces need the certainty and clarity on their funding in order to plan and prepare for the future.

"It is necessary to prepare everything from accommodation and benefits for service personnel to ensuring that they are equipped with the latest capabilities, equipment and technology."

The Conservatives claimed ahead of the election that Labour could not be trusted with the armed forces, a charge that Sir Keir Starmer's party disputed.

Meanwhile former senior military personnel accused Labour of "playing with fire" by delaying the decision.

Starmer says review needed to set timeline to reach 2.5% defence spending

Philip Ingram, a former colonel in British military intelligence, told the Times that the "threat is now and it will take years to fix the army, our ammunition stocks, get the RAF and navy ready."

Admiral Lord West, a former head of the Navy and previously a Labour security minister, said the government needed to "spend some money urgently".

He warned that "there are severe doubts on whether the armed forces are capable of doing what is expected of them".

Luke Pollard, the new armed forces minister, agreed that the armed forces have undergone "hollowing out and underfunding" in the 14 previous years of Conservative government.

But he said that the defence review was vital, to make sure that the money was spent in the right areas.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to armed forces minister | 10/07

Mr Pollard told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We need to conduct that defence review, not just looking at the headline spend, how much we're spending on defence, but importantly, what we're spending on and how we're spending it - because the Ministry of Defence in the past hasn't always spent money as well as they should be."

Asked why other departments had been able to set out clearer spending plans sooner, Mr Pollard said that the opposition does not get such a close look at the books of the Ministry of Defence, for security reasons.

"It's been certainly easier in opposition for departments that can look at 100% of the information required to make a decision. That's what we've done in health and education, other areas.

"But in opposition, you don't get to see the classified security briefings, the intelligence, the work with our allies that would be required to work out precisely what shape our armed forces should be."

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

He said that British military spending would be aligned with NATO, because the UK would be fighting together with allies if a major war broke out.

It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged fellow NATO members at the 75th anniversary summit to unite and protect funding for Ukraine in its war with the Russia, ahead of a possible victory for Donald Trump in the US election.

Mr Trump, a NATO-sceptic, is the favourite to win the election against incumbent Joe Biden in November. Mr Biden has maintained a firm pro-Ukraine stance.

Sir Keir told reporters as he flew to the US that it was vital to show the largest group of nations together to go above and beyond for support for the war-torn nation.

More aid from nations across the world is expected to be promised at this week’s summit - where President Zelenskyy is in attendance.

Heads of state pose for a group photo during the NATO 75th anniversary summit
Heads of state pose for a group photo during the NATO 75th anniversary summit. Picture: Getty

The UK has vowed a fresh package of aid within 100 days as they increase ammunition, missiles and other aid.

Sir Keir said: "Given there is going to be an election in America later this year, I think it's very important at this summit, and I think there is a real opportunity for real unity.

“It's the largest group of NATO countries together with the additions that we've got, and the package that we are seeking to advance, it goes beyond the support that's been put in before and will be locked in, I hope, at this NATO conference.

"That's the financial package, that's the military aid, and the strand that is the industrial strategy as well which is really important given what Russia is doing in this in terms of its industrial back-up strategy."

The British army got smaller under the Conservatives, with around 75,000 regular personnel as of January this year.

Mr Pollard suggested that it would not continue to shrink under Labour, although he would not commit to it increasing in size either.

War is still raging in Ukraine nearly two and a half years since the Russian invasion
War is still raging in Ukraine nearly two and a half years since the Russian invasion. Picture: Alamy

"We want to make sure that the forces are in the right place, and in the right structures and formats," he said.

"In opposition, I certainly wasn't keen on the reduction in our armed forces," he told Nick.

"We've seen not only the smallest army since Napoleon, we've seen one in five Royal Navy warships cut over the last 14 years 200 RAF planes [cut].

"What we now need to do is make sure that we're matching our capabilities as UK armed forces against the threats that we are facing.

"We have developed new capability gaps in recent years, because of good reasons. For instance, we have correctly supported our friends in Ukraine [by] donating UK military equipment, so they can fight this illegal Russian aggression, [but] that has created gaps in our own armed forces."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey

Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator

Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden

Starmer says new Lords retirement age of 80 ‘shouldn’t reflect’ on Biden ahead of first meeting with US president

Euros fever is reaching fever pitch in Dortmund, where tonight's semi-final will take place

Euros excitement reaches fever pitch as England prepare to take on the Netherlands in crucial semi-final in Dortmund

The incident took place near a Shell petrol station

Police officer mown down with stolen Mercedes, as man arrested for attempted murder and abduction

Live
Police in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire

LIVE: Manhunt launched for suspect 'armed with crossbow' as mum and two daughters murdered in Hertfordshire

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Mountaineer enlisted to help find Jay Slater reveals three major issues hampering search

Gareth Southgate celebrates England's victory against Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate in line for knighthood - even if England lose Euro 2024 semi-final clash

Exclusive
Luke Pollard said the MoD hadn't always spent money wisely

MoD hasn’t always spent money wisely, minister says, as he pushes back defence budget decision at NATO summit

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey

Manhunt launched for suspect ‘armed with crossbow’ after three women killed in triple murder at Hertfordshire home

The school is dealing with an ongoing outbreak of infections but health bosses say the deaths may not be related

Two children aged five and six die at Liverpool school battling stomach bug outbreak

Exclusive
Musicians want to make touring the EU easier

Musicians renew calls for EU deal as government tells LBC it wants to make touring Europe easier

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy faces witness tampering charges in her husband's illegal campaign finance case

Carla Bruni faces witness tampering charge over ex-French president husband Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption case

Captain Tom raised millions for charity

Captain Tom book staff believed 'significant donation' would be made to charity, before family received £800,000 profit

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has flown to the NATO summit

Keir Starmer urges NATO to ‘unite’ to 'Trump-proof Ukraine aid' ahead of US election

Tori Towey is stuck in Dubai

Air stewardess 'trapped in Dubai and charged with attempted suicide' after being 'attacked at home'

Joe Biden confirmed NATO will send “dozens” of air defence systems to Ukraine

Biden declares Ukraine 'can and will' stop Putin as he confirms NATO will send 'dozens' of air defence systems to Kyiv

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Drunk-driver who killed baby at 141mph tells police 'mistakes happen' after arrest

Ms Braverman attacked the flag at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC on Monday

Suella Braverman attacks Progress Pride flag as she blames 'liberal' Tories for election defeat
Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence

Keir Starmer to kick back defence spending decision at NATO summit in first foreign visit as Prime Minister
Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

Jay Slater's uncle vows family will continue search after police update on missing teen

Jude Bellingham criticised Felix Zwayer after he officiated Borussia Dortmund's loss to Bayern Munich

Southgate 'not concerned' by referee choice after once-banned official allocated to England Euros semi-final
Mr Weston received £195,000 after his appointment in January

Thames Water boss defends bonus package despite growing debt and surge in sewage spills

Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer head for Washington for Nato summit

Starmer heads to Washington for historic Nato summit after making first Parliamentary speech as Prime Minister
Tourists in Spain have started reserving the best beach spots by hanging their towels on parasols

'New dimension' in battle for sunbeds in Majorca resorts as tourists drape towels over beach umbrellas for best shoreline spots
Suella Braverman has been making leadership moves since before the Tories' General Election defeat

Suella Braverman’s Tory leadership bid ‘over before it started’ as key allies back Robert Jenrick
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Moscow court orders arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya months after his death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit