Sir Keir Starmer ‘makes good’ on promise for assisted dying debate

4 October 2024, 14:01 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 14:37

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a visit to a manufacturing facility in Chester. Picture date: Friday October 4, 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has voiced support for assisted dying . Picture: Alamy

By Owen Scott

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's promise to Dame Esther Rantzen of an assisted dying debate in parliament will finally be fulfilled this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keir Starmer said that he is "very pleased to be able to make good" on the promise he made to the TV presenter and Childline founder.

The promised debate on the assisted-dying bill is expected to begin on October 16 and will lead to a free vote that Starmer says the government will be "neutral" on.

The Prime Minister has previously said that he is "personally committed" to changing the laws on assisted dying, which completely ban the practice in the UK.

Dame Esther Rantzen joins Nick Ferrari

Dame Esther, who has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, previously revealed that she had intended to go to Dignitas in Switzerland with her family in order to die.

However, UK law states that families of those who travel to the Swiss assisted-dying organisation could face criminal charges on their return.

Commission MccLi0008811 Assigned FOR EDITION DT News Assisted dying to be debated in Commons for the first time since 2022, secured by Dame Esther Rantzen and 200k supporter. Pic Shows Camapigners at the The House of Commons
There are many campaigns for legalising assisted dying . Picture: Alamy

The bill, which will affect law in England and Wales, has been controversial since it was first put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

Conservative leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat told LBC that he was concerned assisted dying could be used as a "cost-saving measure" by the NHS.

He said: "We've seen in Canada, in Belgium, in the Netherlands that these assisted dying laws have sometimes led people, who, frankly, should be being cared for, to be seen as somehow a burden on society.

"And I will absolutely never say that anyone is a burden on society. I don't see that assisted dying is an alternative to good palliative care, and when you look at what the hospice movement does, it is a fantastically important section of our care provision, and that's where we need to be making investment. That's where we need to be putting focus."

Watch Again: Kim Leadbeater joins Andrew Marr to discuss assisted dying

A bill on assisted dying was last debated in the House of Commons in 2015, where it was defeated.

Ms Leadbeater has said that MPs not voting for this new bill would "leave too many people as they come to the end of their life continuing to suffer in often unbearable pain and fear of what is to come, denied the choice they deserve."

The Labour MP added that the bill will not "undermine calls for improvements to palliative care" or clash with the right of those who have disabilities to be "treated equally".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

Doctor found guilty of indecently assaulting women he was treating

Ex-Police Federation chief found guilty of gross misconduct after saying he would like to 'comfort widow in hotel room'

Ex-Police Federation chief found guilty of gross misconduct after saying he would like to 'comfort widow in hotel room'

Football’s current transfer market is at risk of collapse after a European court ruling over Fifa's rules

Football's transfer market under threat after court finds Fifa’s rules go against European Union law

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Visitors look at the China-made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, in September 2023

EU countries vote to impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China

The Facebook logo on a mobile device

Activist wins privacy case against Meta over personal data on sexual orientation

People arrive at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand

Google says it will stop linking to New Zealand news content if law passes

Jess and her family

Vulnerable family faces seven-year wait in temporary accommodation, as number of households stuck in limbo soars

Flooded houses after heavy rain in the village of Luke, near the Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50km west of Sarajevo, Bosnia

14 people killed as rainstorm sparks heavy floods in large parts of Bosnia

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian supreme leader praises missile attack on Israel

Matthew Williams has broken his silence over the disappearance of fiance Victoria Taylor

Fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor breaks silence as he says daughter 'just wants her mam'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'
The officers were found guilty of gross misconduct in October last year over the stop and search of Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos

Two Met police officers sacked over stop-and-search of Team GB athlete Bianca Williams reinstated 'with back pay'

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Notorious Menendez brothers murder case to be reviewed - as Kim Kardashian calls for their release

A beluga whale found in Arctic Norway is fed

‘Russian spy whale’ was not shot dead, say Norwegian police

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Faulding, a diver involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, has retaliated following a new documentary

Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding slams new documentary claims and shares sonar images 'showing body in river'
Police at the scene in Birmingham

Male pedestrian suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ as car 'driven deliberately' into group of people in Birmingham
Car thieves are infiltrating manufacturers to gain access to the latest tech

Car thieves ‘infiltrating vehicle manufactures to stay ahead of latest anti-theft tech’

A motorcycle is partially submerged in floodwaters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia

Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit parts of Bosnia

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction
Carbon Capture and Storage plant

Government pledges £22bn for carbon capture and storage technology in 'new era' after coal plant closures
Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport

Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit