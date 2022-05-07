Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals

7 May 2022, 20:04 | Updated: 7 May 2022, 20:08

A leaked memo indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned
A leaked memo indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer's 'Beergate' event, which also included a takeaway, was planned in advance, a leaked memo has shown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour leader was pictured having a beer and curry at a campaign event but has said he is "confident" that he did not breach lockdown rules.

However, a leaked memo published by the Mail on Sunday indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned on the schedule for Sir Keir's day of campaigning in April 2021.

The document stated that there would be a "dinner in Miners Hall" with City of Durham MP Mary Foy from 8.40pm to 10pm - and a note indicated a member of staff in Sir Keir's office was to arrange the takeaway curry from the Spice Lounge.

The only business listed after the dinner was for him to walk back to his hotel.

Sir Keir previously claimed he "paused for food" and continued working after the meal, saying "the idea that nobody works at 10 o'clock at night is absurd".

A spokesman for the Leader of the Opposition's office said: "Keir was working, a takeaway was made available in the kitchen, and he ate between work demands. No rules were broken."

Timings for events frequently slip during a campaign and on the day of the curry the takeaway was late, a source said.

Read more: Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

Read more: Minister refuses to say whether Keir Starmer should resign if he broke law over 'Beergate'

It comes after Durham Constabulary confirmed it was investigating claims an evening event attended by the Labour leader with other senior party figures and activists last year might have broken rules in place.

Labour MP Diane Abbott told LBC that Mr Starmer should "consider his position" if he receives a fixed penalty notice from Durham police.

She said: "If he actually gets a fixed penalty notice he really has to consider his position. I mean, I don't think he will, I think this is a lot of sort of hype built up by the Tory press.

"But if he were to get a fixed penalty notice he would have to consider his position."

Speaking during a visit to Scotland on Saturday, Sir Keir said: "The police have obviously got to do their job but meanwhile I am here in Scotland because we have had a fantastic set of results."

He also said that while he has called for Prime Minster Boris Johnson to quit after he was fined for attending a party at Westminster during lockdown, he would not be resigning.

Instead he said he was focused on the next general election after his party "did really well" in the local elections.

Ms Abbott earlier denied that she was implying he should resign.

"He should think about his position and decide what is best. And that is only if he actually gets a fixed penalty notice!" she said.

"That's just logical."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sinn Fein have won the most assembly seats for the first time.

Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

A group of eco protesters ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a Tory dinner.

Eco mob ambush Priti Patel speech over 'racist and inhumane' Rwanda migrant plan

An England player allegedly was involved in a blackmail plot for sleeping with a transsexual escort.

England footballer 'involved in £30k blackmail plot after having sex with transsexual escort'
The person is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London (stock image of disease).

Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England as patient treated in isolation unit

The Taliban have ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas.

Taliban orders all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe burkas in public

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann (left) is Christian Brueckner (top right). Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is "essential" they get the truth.

Maddie McCann prosecutors probe whether she was killed after sale to child traffickers

Exclusive
Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

A natural gas leak is believed to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Cuba's capital Havana.

Pregnant woman and child among 22 killed in huge explosion at luxury hotel in Cuba

Mum who 'nudged' protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by domestic abuse

Mum who nudged protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by PTSD

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was grilled on whether Keir Starmer should resign by LBC's Andrew Castle.

Minister refuses to say whether Keir Starmer should resign if he broke law over 'Beergate'

The Scheherazade superyacht allegedly owned by Vladimir Putin has been seized by Italian authorities.

'Putin's £570m superyacht' seized by Italy over fears it may sail to international waters

inn Fein's Daniel Baker, Pat Sheehan, President Mary Lou McDonald, Aisling Reilly and Orlaithi Flynn.

Sinn Fein on track to win most seats stoking fears of a united Ireland

The Queen's Speech will include an overhaul of mental health powers to protect patient liberty

Queen's speech to include an overhaul of 'outdated' mental health laws

Mike Hagerty has died aged 67.

Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Mike Hagerty dies aged 67

The club 'mutually agreed' to part ways with John Yems.

Crawley Town FC manager leaves club after allegations of racism towards his own players

dog

Pet dogs being investigated as the cause of mystery hepatitis outbreak in children

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cuba Hotel Explosion

26 dead as search for survivors of Cuba hotel blast continues
Afghanistan

Taliban orders women in Afghanistan to wear burka in public

Mariupol

Women, children and the elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
Russia Ukraine

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Afghan women

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders order women to wear burka in public
Satellite image of the Azovstal steelworks

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second five-year term
Flame retardant is dropped

‘Unprecedented’ weather expected to fuel wildfires in New Mexico
North Korean missile launch

North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile

The Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Evacuation efforts continue at besieged Ukrainian steel mill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite
Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/05 | Watch again

We're all lucky to be able to vote freely, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Ukraine war shows why we're lucky to be able to vote freely
'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
The focus is now on what normal voters want to hear, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police