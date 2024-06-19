Dr Starmer will see you now! Polling shows sixty per cent of people would pick Keir ahead of Rishi as their GP

Brits would prefer to have Keir Starmer as their GP over Rishi Sunak, a poll has found. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Around 60 per cent of Brits would rather have Keir Starmer as their GP as opposed to Rishi Sunak, a poll has revealed.

Labour leader Sir Keir was more popular among young people aged between 18 and 34, the research from More in Common showed.

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of those aged 75 and older said they would prefer Mr Sunak as their GP.

It comes as both candidates have regularly addressed their personal connections to the NHS during the campaign trail.

Mr Sunak has said he comes from an "NHS family" with his father being a a GP and his mother being a pharmacist.

And Sir Keir's wife works in occupational health for the NHS.

The Labour leader addressed his plans for the NHS during an LBC phone-in on Tuesday.

He said "we need to have better respect for our doctors and everybody in the NHS".

When asked about ongoing junior doctor strikes, he said "it is shocking that [negotiations have] dragged on so long".

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting would "pick up the phone and start the discussion", Sir Keir said.

But he added that Labour "can't afford" the 35% pay rise junior doctors are calling for.

Respondents were asked to choose who they would prefer as their GP. Picture: LBC

Respondents were also asked who they would prefer to have as their lawyer in court, with 66 per cent overall saying they would choose Sir Keir.

Sir Keir was previously Director of Public Prosecutions before becoming a politician.

It comes after a previous poll by More in Common found that the General Election campaign has made little to no difference to how most people will vote.

Two in three people said the election campaign has made no difference to whether or not they will vote Labour, with almost the same number saying it would make no difference to them voting the Tories either.

The poll also showed that some of the words most commonly used to describe the election campaign were "boring", "shambles" and "lies".

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.