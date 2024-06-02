Starmer vows to ‘control our borders’ and slash net migration under Labour

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to cut net migration. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Keir Starmer has pledged to reduce the levels of migration to the UK as he hit out at the Conservatives for failing to cut numbers.

The Labour leader accused the Tories of having repeatedly broken their promises” to tackle migration as he confirmed he is putting the migration plan in his manifesto.

Sir Keir’s plans will include passing laws to ban law-breaking employers from hiring foreign workers and to train more Britons.

Figures published after Rishi Sunak called the general election showed a net migration figure of 685,000 for 2023.

The figure for last year is down from a record 764,000 in 2022 but is still three times higher than the number in 2019.

In 2022, net migration was just under 200,000, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Sir Keir told The Sun on Sunday that a Labour government would bar bosses who break employment law - for example by failing to pay workers the minimum wage - from hiring foreigners.

It would also legislate to link the immigration system to training, with businesses applying for foreign worker visas having to train Britons to do the jobs.

Sir Keir attended the Labour campaign bus launch on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

He declined to name the target level for migrant numbers, or a timeline.

The Labour leader insisted the number has “got to come down” as he vowed to "control our borders and make sure British businesses are helped to hire Brits first".

It comes as reports have emerged that left-wing Labour MPs have been offered peerages to stop them from seeking re-election.

Several left-wing MPs have claimed that since the July 4 poll was announced, they have been told they would be raised to the House of Lords if they pass up their seats to allied of Sir Keir, according to The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans to boost community care as he vowed to build 100 new GP surgeries and modernise a further 150 if elected.

Areas of the greatest need, especially those with large numbers of new homes, would be the focus of the proposal.

Rishi Sunak has also announced plans to build 100 new GPs. Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives would expand the Pharmacy First scheme, launched in England earlier this year, which allows patients to access some simple treatments via their pharmacy without having been to a GP first.

Treatment for more conditions, such as acne and chest infections, would be offered, which the Tories claim would free up 20 million GP appointments in total once fully scaled.

The party has also pledged to build a further 50 community diagnostic centres, which are aimed at giving patients access to diagnoses closer to home without having to visit large hospital sites.

Mr Sunak said the proposals would make it "quicker, easier and more convenient for patients to receive the care they need and help to relieve pressure on hospital services".

But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the Conservatives have cut 1,700 GPs since 2016, adding: "Patients are finding it harder than ever before to see a GP, so why would they trust this latest empty promise?"