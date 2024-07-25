Keir Starmer claims new publicly owned energy company GB Energy will bring bills down within five years

25 July 2024, 14:10

Starmer said GB Energy would bring down energy bills
Starmer said GB Energy would bring down energy bills. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Millions of people will have lower energy bills within five years, Keir Starmer claimed on Thursday, as he launched plans for Britain's new publicly-owned energy company.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said that GB Energy would give Britain "energy independence", adding that bills in the UK are higher than in some other countries because the country currently relies on international markets.

He said that the money the government was putting into the company was intended to incentivise private investment, as the UK seeks to get to net zero by 2030.

Legislation to establish the state-owned energy company needs to voted through by MPs first.

The government has set aside £8.3 billion to invest in new wind farms and solar projects, which must be built before GB Energy can start generating a return.

Read more: Labour refuses to commit to £28 billion climate crisis pledge, with party citing 'fiscal rules'

Read more: Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' in first PMQs since entering No10

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech on clean energy during a visit to Hutchinson Engineering in Widnes, Cheshire, England, Thursday July 25, 2024. (James Glossop/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech on clean energy during a visit to Hutchinson Engineering in Widnes, Cheshire, England, Thursday July 25, 2024. (James Glossop/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

As part of the government's plans, GB Energy will work with the monarch's property company, the Crown Estate, to speed up the building of offshore wind farms. The Crown Estate owns the vast majority of Britain's seabed.

Starmer added: "It will take time for this to develop, it will take time before we're able to get the benefits of clean power, but that's why we're moving at pace," he said.

The PM said he stood by the figure from Labour's manifesto suggesting that the party's net zero energy plans would bring down household bills by £300 per year.

He added: "I stand by everything in my manifesto and one of the things I made clear in the election campaign is because I wouldn't make a single promise or commitment that I didn't think we could deliver in government and that's why we carefully costed and funded everything in our manifesto.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to Hutchinson Engineering in Widnes, Cheshire, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture date: Thursday July 25, 2024.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to Hutchinson Engineering in Widnes, Cheshire, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture date: Thursday July 25, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"That does depend on early firm decisions being made, which is why we've set up GB Energy, why we've announced the partnership today with the Crown Estate and why the energy secretary has already taken action in week one in relation to onshore wind, in relation to solar energy and also pushing on with nuclear.

"So I stand by that commitment.

"What this brings us is lower bills, energy security, the next generation of jobs and of course an important contribution to our obligations in relation to the planet."

Sir Keir also said that nuclear energy was part of the government's energy plans, adding that he would be "pushing hard on it".

‘Great British Energy’ might cost 'up to £82 billion', says Steve Reed

"I've already had discussions with the Energy Secretary about how we can speed up when it comes to nuclear," he said.

The PM told reporters that he was "pretty appalled" at what Labour is discovering about the previous government's decisions in terms of the speed of projects and the funding put behind them.

"We will clear them up and we will move this on because nuclear is very much part of the energy mix as we go forward.

"And the task I've set the Energy Secretary is to take such steps that are necessary to make sure this is delivered faster and more efficiently and to do that as quickly as possible."

But he promised he would not be "bearing down on individuals" or "imposing a disproportionate burden on them".

"This is not about a government that's going to go around the country saying 'you can do this. You can't do that.'"

He said the best approach is to "put in place the difficult decisions to make sure that renewable energy is a reliable source of energy and meet our mission which is to have clean power by 2030."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A mourner pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP)

Uvalde school police officer pleads not guilty to charges over 2022 shooting

Esther Martin died after being attacked by two XL Bullies, inquest hears

Rapper charged with dangerous dogs offences after XL Bullies maul grandmother to death

Firefighters evacuating residents during floods in Pintung county, Taiwan

Typhoon Gaemi hits China after leaving 25 dead in Taiwan and Philippines

Iryna Farion

Teenage suspect held over assassination of Ukrainian language advocate

Breaking
Radcliffe has issued her second apology following yesterday's comments.

‘Ashamed’ Paula Radcliffe issues further apology after wishing child rapist athlete good luck at Olympics

The NHS has issued an urgent call for blood donors

Less than two days left of Type O blood after Russian cyber attack, NHS warns as health bosses call for donors

US Medal of Honor to be auctioned.

Rare Medal of Honor awarded to Ukrainian soldier to be auctioned with proceeds to Ukraine charity

Meta logo

Meta panel says deepfake policies need update amid controversy over nude images

Climate protesters demonstrate at the National Gallery in London

Just Stop Oil activists guilty of criminal damage after throwing tinned soup over Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers

Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington compares show to 'the trenches'

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland

James Heappey says the Conservatives should not drift to the right.

Suella Braverman is the 'Conservative equivalent' of Jeremy Corbyn, says James Heappey

Philippine-flagged motor tanker Terra Nova sinks in Manila Bay

Oil tanker sinks in Manila Bay, raising concerns about possible major spill

Melania Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention

Melania Trump to tell her story in 'intimate' memoir releasing this autumn

A 'shark' was seen in the Thames

Some-fin in the water: Moment 'shark' is spotted lurking in River Thames

US Israel Netanyahu

Netanyahu to meet Biden and Harris at crucial moment for US and Israel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency vehicles and police cars parked on a runway

More than 100 flights axed in Germany as activists target airports across Europe

A white building in Nepal

UN cultural agency opts not to put Buddha’s birthplace on endangered list

A gang of people smugglers have been jailed

People smugglers jailed after cramming migrants under campervan bed, on same day as foreign criminals deported
Bashar Assad shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Syrian leader Bashar Assad at the Kremlin

A long-range bomber of the Chinese air force is escorted by a Russian Su-30 fighter

US and Canada track Chinese and Russian long-range bombers off Alaska

MrBeast and Ms Tyson have been making videos together since 2012.

YouTube star MrBeast breaks silence as co-host Ava Kris Tyson denies grooming claims

Jennifer Aniston slams Trump's running mate JD Vance over childless cat lady comments

Jennifer Aniston hits-out at Trump's Vice President pick JD Vance over 'childless cat ladies' slur
Melania Trump claps

Melania Trump to tell her story in ‘powerful and inspiring’ memoir

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick becomes third Tory MP to launch leadership bid

Lt Col Mark Teeton was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed around 12 times

Pictured: Soldier stabbed outside army barracks is Lieutenant Colonel and father-of-two

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits
Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit