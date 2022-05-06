Breaking News

Keir Starmer to be investigated by Durham Police over 'Beergate'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by Durham police over "beergate". Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by Durham police over "beergate", it has been reported.

Durham Constabulary, who previously said they did not believe the Labour leader had breached coronavirus rules, are set to probe the Labour leader, the Telegraph said.

The Labour leader has come under pressure since footage emerged of him drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 in Durham during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

In the light of the partygate scandal, Durham police were asked by Conservative MP Richard Holden (North West Durham) to reconsider their assessment that no offence was committed during the meeting.

Sir Keir previously admitted his office made a "genuine mistake" by wrongly claiming his deputy Angela Rayner was not there on the night he had a beer and takeaway.

