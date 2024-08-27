Labour accused of planning to raise taxes 'all along' as Starmer warns of 'unpopular' decisions' ahead of October Budget

27 August 2024, 21:39 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 22:18

Keir Starmer has warned of possibly 'unpopular decisions' ahead of the budget announcement
Keir Starmer has warned of possibly 'unpopular decisions' ahead of the budget announcement. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister has warned Labour will have to make 'unpopular' decisions and a painful budget in October.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer has asked the country to "accept short-term pain - for long-term good" in a speech ahead of the budget next month.

He has claimed there is a £22 billion "black hole" in public finances.

The Prime Minister vowed the government will "do the hard work" in power, and claimed recent riots showed "the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure" in a major speech from Downing Street today.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says it's evidence Labour had planned to raise taxes all along.

London, England, UK. 27th Aug, 2024. Britain's Prime Minister KEIR STARMER prepares to welcome Bahrain's Crown Prince, Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for a meeting at 10 Downing Str
The Labour Government's being accused of planning to raise taxes 'all along' . Picture: Alamy
BRITAIN-POLITICS
The Prime Minister has warned Labour will have to make 'unpopular' decisions. Picture: Getty

Speaking from the rose garden, Keir Starmer defended his government's decision to means test the winter fuel payment, cutting support for millions of pensioners

The PM also claimed his government has done more for the country in seven weeks than the Conservatives achieved in the last seven years.

Sir Keir said "things are worse than we ever imagined", as he told a press conference: "In the first few weeks we discovered a £22 billion black hole in the public finances and before anyone says 'Oh this is just performative or playing politics' let's remember the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) did not know about it, they wrote a letter setting that out.

"They didn't know because the last government hid it and even last Wednesday, just last Wednesday, we found out that thanks to the last government's recklessness we borrowed almost £5 billion more than the OBR expected in the last three months alone. That's not performative, that's fact."

Read more: Labour needs a decade to rebuild Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer says ahead of speech on Tuesday

Read more: Suella Braverman does not think that 'as ex-Home Secretary she stirred up a lot of trouble'

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

The PM warned that the upcoming October budget would be "painful", hinting working Brits should expect tax rises in the short term to fix "societal rot".

Sir Keir Starmer said there is a need to be "honest with people about the choices that we face", as he said: "How tough this will be and, frankly, things will get worse before they get better."

He said: "I didn't want to release prisoners early, I was chief prosecutor for five years, it goes against the grain of everything I've ever done, but to be blunt, if we hadn't taken that difficult decision immediately, we wouldn't have been able to respond to the riots as we did.

"And if we don't take tough action across the board, we won't be able to fix the foundations of the country as we need.

"I didn't want to means test the winter fuel payment, but it was a choice that we had to make, a choice to protect the most vulnerable pensioners while doing what is necessary to repair the public finances."

Suella Braverman doesn't believe "Labour's lies" about Britain's finances

His Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes and cut public services this October, after warning that she had found a £22 billion "black hole" in the public finances she inherited from the Conservatives.

Her predecessor Jeremy Hunt denies this, and some economists have said Ms Reeves would have known about the state of Britain's finances before she came to power.

The speech and press conference, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster on Monday, marked an attempt by Sir Keir to manage expectations about the time needed to turn things around - he has previously spoken about the need for a "decade of national renewal", implying at least two terms of Labour rule.

"Next week, Parliament will return. The business of politics will resume, but it will not be business as usual," he said.

Carol Vorderman grades Keir Starmer's first 50 days in power

"Because we can't go on like this anymore. No more politics of performance, papering over the cracks, or division and distraction. Things are being done differently now.

"When I stood on the steps of Downing Street two months ago, I promised this Government would serve people like you: apprentices, teachers, nurses, small-business owners, firefighters - those serving the community and the country every day.

"I promised that we would get a grip on the problems we face, and that we would be judged by our actions, not by our words."

Manchester, UK. 03rd Aug, 2024. Anti-immigration supporters march through the city.
Manchester, UK. 03rd Aug, 2024. Anti-immigration supporters march through the city. Picture: Alamy

He added: "We will do the hard work needed to root out 14 years of rot and reverse a decade of decline.

"We'll fix the foundations, protecting taxpayers' money and people's living standards. We'll reform our planning system to build the new homes we need.

"We'll level up workers' rights so people have security, dignity and respect. We'll strengthen our border security. We'll crack down on crime. We'll transform public transport. And we'll give our children the opportunities they need to succeed."

Speaking of the riots that swept across the country throughout August, Sir Keir slammed a "mindless minority of thugs" that thought they "could get away with causing chaos."

He said: "Now they'll learn that crime has consequences, that I won't tolerate a breakdown in law and order under any circumstances and I will not listen to those who exploit grieving families and disrespect local communities.

"But these riots didn't happen in a vacuum, they exposed the state of our country, revealed a deeply unhealthy society, the cracks in our foundations laid bare, weakened by a decade of division and decline, infected by a spiral of populism which fed off cycles of failure of the last government.

"Every time they faced a difficult problem they failed to be honest, they offered the snake oil of populism which led to more failure - round and round and round. Stuck in the rut of the politics of performance."

Keir Starmer Delivers Speech Ahead Of Return Of Parliament
Keir Starmer Delivers Speech Ahead Of Return Of Parliament. Picture: Getty

Championing his government's acheivments since they came to power, Sir Keir said: "I said before the election, and I say it again really clearly today, growth - and frankly, by that, I do mean wealth creation - is the number one priority of this Labour Government.

"And that's why in our first few weeks, we've set up the National Wealth Fund because we want every person and every community to benefit.

"It's why we've unlocked planning decisions, because we're going to build 1.5 million new homes. It's why we set up Great British Energy, to create good jobs and cut people's bills. And it's why we ended the national strikes that have crippled our country for years.

"Because I defy anyone to tell me that you can grow the economy when people can't get to work, because the transport system is broken, or can't return to work because they're stuck on an NHS waiting list.

"We've done more in seven weeks than the last government did in seven years. And these are just the first steps towards the change that people voted for, the change that I'm determined to deliver."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kaid Farhan Alkadi on a hospital trolley

Israeli forces rescue hostage from underground tunnel in Gaza

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has cancelled a £40 million private helicopter contract that was frequently used by Rishi Sunak.

Keir Starmer cancels £40m private helicopter contract used by Rishi Sunak

Molly-Mae has shared a new Instagram photo for the first time since news broke of the split

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence and thanks 'online friends' for support following shock split from Tommy Fury

The Deputy PM viewed the 'horrendous' damage at the scene of the fire at flats in Dagenham

Dangerous cladding progress 'far too slow,' says Rayner as she visits site of 'horrendous' fire at Dagenham flats

Nicholas Glass, 32, died after being bitten by a dog in his relative's garden

Man killed in dog attack involving XL Bullies was 'adored by all,' says family in tribute to 'loving son'

Duane Davis listens to his lawyer

Ex-gang leader accused of killing US hip-hop star Tupac Shakur refused bail

A worker touches up an ancient wall drawing of Greek goddess Demeter

Ancient tombs featuring magnificent wall paintings open to public in Israel

France Government

Macron accused of denying democracy after rejecting left-wing prime minister

Christine Stenson, 66, from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, was last seen on August 12

Body of woman found in search for mum, 66, after she vanished ‘without a trace’

A cloud of sulphur dioxide has passed over Britain after being released in a volcanic eruption in Iceland on Thursday.

Sulphur dioxide cloud passes over Britain after being released in Iceland volcano eruption

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Two men charged with murder over Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-WEATHER

Exact date weather maps turn deep red as Brits set to scorch in 30C Indian summer

June Mills, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, sat in her wheelchair in the public gallery of the courtroom, with her husband behind her, to enter the plea at the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Tuesday.

Wheelchair-bound 96-year-old becomes oldest woman in Britain to admit causing death by dangerous driving

Former teacher of Cheveley has been charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

Former teacher charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

An anti-tourism placard is seen during a demonstration in Spain.

Moment Spanish anti-tourism protesters continually use zebra crossing to stop visitors going to the beach

Spencer Matthews ran his way into the record books with his epic marathon feat

'What a feeling!' Spencer Matthews breaks world record by running 30 marathons on sand in 30 days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Katie Price hits out after bankruptcy hearing, as her lawyer claims the public examination of her finances would impact her 'mental wellbeing'

Katie Price hits out after bankruptcy hearing, claiming public examination of her finances would impact her 'mental wellbeing'
Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

Four people left fighting for their lives after Notting Hill Carnival

A zookeeper measures a panda

Five-day-old panda twins ‘thriving’ at Berlin Zoo

The Israeli military says it has rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was abducted by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas in southern Gaza in 'complex rescue operation'
Kirstie Allsopp

Kirstie Allsopp brands complaints about her 15-year-old son going interrailing 'absurd'

An Austrian surgeon has been fired after allegedly letting his teenage daughter drill a hole in a patient's skull (stock image)

Austrian surgeon fired after 'letting teenage daughter drill hole in patient's skull'

Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery

Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery
Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi

Man abducted in October 7 attack rescued by Israeli military

Mark Zuckerberg is seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with representatives of social media companies at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday January 31, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg says White House 'pressured' Meta to 'censor' Covid-19 stories

A destroyed Russian tank sits on a roadside near the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region

Ukraine controls 500 miles of Russia’s Kursk region, army chief says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit