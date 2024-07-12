UK could recognise Palestine as indendent state even if US or Israel does not, Keir Starmer suggests

Starmer said the UK could recognise Palestine as an independent state even if the United States or Israel don't
By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer indicated he would be willing to recognise the state of Palestine even if the United States or Israel did not do so.

He told journalists at the Nato summit that a ceasefire "needs to be a foot in the door for a process towards a two-state solution, a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel".

He said: "We don't have either of those at the moment. That is the process that we all should work on, we've been discussing it with colleagues here in bilaterals and recognising Palestine is part of that process.

"And part of that process is important, rather than the end of the process, because this is a right the Palestinian people have, it's not in the gift of anyone.

"And so far as our policy is concerned, I'll determine our policy, not follow anyone else."

He also repeated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying he had discussed the issue with other leaders at the summit in Washington.

Keir Starmer during press conference at the final day of the NATO Summit in Washington DC
Keir Starmer and Nato leaders at the US Capitol
The conflict in Gaza has proved a thorn in the Prime Minister's side since it began in October, with several senior Labour figures facing challenges at the General Election from Independent candidates over discontent with the party's position on the war.

Former MP Jonathan Ashworth was one of several Labour candidates defeated by Independents who made Gaza a major part of their campaign, while others such as Health Secretary Wes Streeting saw their majorities slashed.

Former shadow cabinet member Thangam Debbonaire, who lost her seat to the Green Party, told Channel 4 News on Wednesday Labour's "lack of a strong narrative" on Gaza "had consequences".

In his press conference on Thursday night, Sir Keir paid tribute to Ms Debbonaire, saying she had done "a fantastic job in the shadow cabinet and was an incredible politician".

He said: "I pay tribute to her, she's got a lot to offer and she will offer a lot more."

Joe Biden and Keir Starmer shake hands in a symbol of unity
Joe Biden and Keir Starmer shake hands. Picture: Getty

