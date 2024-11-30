Keir Starmer to pledge 'plan for change' as he bids to reset Labour Government after 150 days in office

30 November 2024, 23:05

Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil a 'Plan for Change' as he seeks to lay out how he will achieve goals from the Labour manifesto over the next four years.
Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil a 'Plan for Change' as he seeks to lay out how he will achieve goals from the Labour manifesto over the next four years. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil a 'Plan for Change' as he seeks to lay out how he will achieve goals from the Labour manifesto over the next four years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is seeking to hit reset on his rocky start to life in Number 10 - by laying out milestones he wants to achieve in office.

Starmer is set to reveal the goals which are said to align with his missions which were detailed in the election-winning Labour manifesto in July.

The goals come after a difficult first 150 days which has seen a negative reaction to Rachel Reeves's first Budget, the loss of key ally Sue Gray, flatlining economic growth and an uptick in inflation.

Read More: Palliative care doctor urges Starmer to boost NHS end of life care funding after MPs back assisted dying bill

Read More: Keir Starmer announces new Iraq security deal as he accuses Tories of running 'open borders experiment'

Starmer is set to launch what he calls the "next phase" of Government, as he announces the markers for his "missions" that Number 10 say will allow the public to hold Sir Keir and his team to account on their promises.

The milestones will run alongside public sector reform, Downing Street said.

Britain's Labour Party Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria pose for the media on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. =
The Prime Minister is seeking to hit reset on his rocky start to life in Number 10 - by laying out milestones he wants to achieve in office. Picture: Alamy

This will include a focus on reforming Whitehall, spearheaded by the as-yet-unannounced new chief civil servant and Cabinet ministers, so it is geared towards the delivery of Labour's missions, according to Number 10.

The same focus will also influence decisions for next year's spending review, it has been suggested.

Labour's missions, as laid out in their July election manifesto, focus on economic growth, energy security and cleaner energy, the NHS, childcare and education systems, as well as crime and criminal justice.

Ahead of revealing the details, Sir Keir said in a statement: "This plan for change is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation.

"Mission-led government does not mean picking milestones because they are easy or will happen anyway - it means relentlessly driving real improvements in the lives of working people.

The goals come after a difficult first 150 days which has seen a negative reaction to Rachel Reeves's first Budget, the loss of key ally Sue Gray, flatlining economic growth and an uptick in inflation.
The goals come after a difficult first 150 days which has seen a negative reaction to Rachel Reeves's first Budget, the loss of key ally Sue Gray, flatlining economic growth and an uptick in inflation. Picture: Alamy

"We are already fixing the foundations and have kicked-started our first steps for change, stabilising the economy, setting up a new Border Security Command, and investing £22 billion in an NHS that is fit for the future.

"Our plan for change is the next phase of delivering this Government's mission.

"Some may oppose what we are doing and no doubt there will be obstacles along the way, but this Government was elected on mandate of change and our plan reflects the priorities of working people.

"Given the unprecedented challenges we have inherited we will not achieved this by simply doing more of the same, which is why investment comes alongside a programme of innovation and reform."

The so-called "missions" outlined in Labour's election manifesto focused on five key policy areas: kickstart economic growth; make Britain a clean energy superpower; take back our streets; break down barriers to opportunity; and build an NHS fit for the future.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cabinet ministers are privately warning that legalising assisted dying will overwhelm courts after the House of Commons voted in favour of allowing euthanasia.

'Assisted dying will overwhelm courts and distract from other goals', cabinet ministers warn Starmer

Two fighters burning the Syrian flag outside a castle

Insurgents leave Assad red-faced as they take most of Aleppo in surprise attack

The USS Zumwalt undergoing a refit

US to transform white elephant destroyers by fitting hypersonic weapons

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service

Poland is reinforcing its border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad as the eastern European nation responds to aggression from Putin's forces across the region.

Poland reinforces border with Russia as Zelensky raises hope of peace deal and Trump prepares to take office

Trudeau walking through a hotel lobby

Trudeau fails to win assurances over trade tariffs after talks with Trump

The World Central Kitchen food charity has paused its operations in Gaza - after an Israeli air strike killed three of its members including one which the IDF says was involved in the October 7 attacks last year.

World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza work after 3 killed in Israeli strike which IDF says killed October 7 terrorist

Two armed Israelis looking into Lebanon

Food charity employees ‘among the dead’ after Israeli airstrike on car

Officers were called to an address on Greenland Quay, Surrey Quays, at about 3pm on Friday after reports that a woman had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Murder probe in south-east London after woman in her 60s found stabbed to death with man, 61, arrested

Charles Kushner looking backward over his shoulder

Trump aims to appoint son-in-law’s father as US ambassador to France

Demonstrators in Tbilisi

Protesters gather for third night of demonstrations over move to halt EU talks

Harrods boss says he 'failed employees' and claims Mohamed al Fayed 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'

Mohamed Al Fayed 'gave envelopes full of cash to try and buy employees' silence about alleged sex crimes

A demonstration in Tblisi

More than 100 protesters arrested during pro-EU demonstrations in Georgia

Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Isabella Lindsay-Nandra is missing

Desperate hunt for missing girl, 12, 'believed to be with two men' in east London

Justin Trudeau

Trudeau flies to Florida to meet Trump after Canada tariffs threat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands march in London to protest the Israel-Gaza conflict

Central London flooded with pro-Palestine marchers, amid tense scenes as Israel supporters form counter-protest
Donald Tusk standing in front of anti-tank barriers

Poland’s prime minister visits defensive fortifications on border with Russia

Tributes have been paid to Alex Salmond at a memorial service

Tributes to Alex Salmond at memorial service for former Scottish First Minister, with Gordon Brown among mourners
A Syrian opposition fighter shoots in the air in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents fan out inside Aleppo in major setback for Assad

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

‘I just want to hug my son again’: Despair of mum left paralysed by teen who filmed himself driving with no hands
Rachel Clarke has urged Keir Starmer 'not to turn his back on the dying' after MPs voted to back assisted dying

Palliative care doctor urges Starmer to boost NHS end of life care funding after MPs back assisted dying bill
Zelenskyy has suggested he's prepared to end the Ukraine war

Ukraine 'asks NATO for membership at meeting next week', as Zelenskyy says he'll end 'hot war with Russia'
A car drives past destroyed buildings

Israel hits Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites in Syria, testing ceasefire

In camp, Oti Mabue and GK Barry sat down with Coleen, 38, to talk about the origins of her kids' names: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass

I'm A Celebrity's Coleen Rooney reveals the secret meaning behind her children's names

A man in a blue jacket stands by white entrance gates

Chinese journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat jailed for espionage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News