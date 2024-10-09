Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance for employers

9 October 2024, 15:11 | Updated: 9 October 2024, 15:25

The Prime Minister has refused to rule out an increase in employer National Insurance contributions
The Prime Minister has refused to rule out an increase in employer National Insurance contributions. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly failed to rule out increases to employer National Insurance contributions under grilling by Rishi Sunak at PMQs today.

Mr Sunak asked the PM whether he can “confirm that when he promised not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT that commitment applies to both employer and employee national Insurance contributions?” 

Sir Keir replied: “As he well knows I am not going to get drawn on decisions that will be set out [at the Budget]. We made an absolute commitment in relation to not raising tax on working people. 

“He, of course, was the experts’ expert on raising taxes.”

When pressed, Sir Keir said he would only go as far as to say that he would stick to the promises made in Labour’s manifesto.

The level of National Insurance paid by employers in the current tax year for qualifying employees is 13.8 per cent. 

At the general election, Labour said it would not increase taxes on working people and included a commitment not to increase national insurance, income tax or VAT.

The party also outlined its fiscal rules to ensure it balanced day-to-day costs with revenues and getting debt falling as a share of the economy by the fifth year of forecasts.

Reports have suggested Ms Reeves has been considering whether to use a different debt measure to the one she inherited from the previous Tory government.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Sunak mocked Sir Keir over the ousting of Sue Gray as his chief of staff before switching attention to the economy.

The former prime minister said: "I know that not everything or everyone has survived his first 100 days in Government, so can he confirm that when he promised not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, that commitment applies to both employer and employee national insurance contributions?"

Sir Keir replied: "We made an absolute commitment in relation to not raising tax on working people.

"He, of course, was the expert's expert on raising taxes. What did we get in return for it? We got a broken economy, broken public services, and a £22 billion black hole in the economy. We're here to stabilise the economy, and we will do so."

Mr Sunak said he did not think Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli was "buying any of that nonsense", adding: "I'm not asking about the Budget, I'm asking specifically about the promise he made to the British people.

"So let me ask him again, just to clarify his own promise. Does his commitment not to raise national insurance apply to both employee and employer national insurance contributions?"

Sir Keir replied: "We set out our promises in our manifesto. We were returned with a huge majority to change the country for the better, and I stick to my promises in the manifesto."

Mr Sunak joked in reply: "When it comes to his answer on tax, businesses across the country will have found his answer just about as reassuring as Sue Gray did when he promised to protect her job."

Turning attention to fiscal rules, Mr Sunak said: "Before the election his Chancellor said changing the debt target in the fiscal rules would be tantamount to fiddling the figures.

"Does he still agree with the Chancellor?"

The Prime Minister said: "This is literally the man who was in charge of the economy, 14 years they've crashed the economy. What did they leave? A £22 billion black hole in the economy.

"Unlike them we won't walk past it. We will fix it. And it's only because we are stabilising the economy that we are getting the investment into this country."

Mr Sunak continued to press on the issue, saying: "As the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said, it's hard to escape the suspicion that the Government is attracted to this change because it would allow for significantly more borrowing.

"Now his Chancellor previously said that this change, and I quote, her words, would be, 'fiddling the figures'. So it is a simple question: does he still agree with the Chancellor?"

Sir Keir replied: "I see he's back to his old script they've never had it so good, that didn't work so well at the election. It might be time to change that.

"I'm not going to get drawn on issues on the Budget, just as he wouldn't when he was standing at this despatch box."

Mr Sunak countered: "It is clear he's opened the door to raising employer national insurance contributions, including on pensions, and fiddling the figures that he can borrow more.

"And he talks about what he's achieved, well, economic confidence is plummeting, growth is now stalling and the UK's borrowing costs are rising on his watch."

Earlier in the exchanges, Mr Sunak joked Sir Keir is a "convert to fire and rehire" as he referred to Ms Gray's departure as chief of staff just three months after Labour came to power.

Ms Gray said she was "pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister's envoy for the regions and nations".

Mr Sunak said: "Tomorrow the Government will publish their anticipated changes to employment law, given the weekend's events, when did the Prime Minister first become a convert to fire and rehire?"

Sir Keir responded: "I'm very pleased and proud that tomorrow we will publish the Bill which will be the biggest upgrade of workers' rights in a generation.

"And that'll do two things, firstly, it will give people basic dignity at work, and secondly, it will help grow our economy, something that the last government absolutely failed on for 14 long years."

View of Police Scotland headquarters at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Cost of police investigation into SNP finances soars to £1.8 million

The Race For The Conservative Leadership

James Cleverly eliminated in Tory leadership vote as Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick make final two

Two protestors plastered the photo over the painting on Wednesday.

Pro-Palestine protesters target Picasso and spill paint at London's National Gallery

Victoria Taylor may have gone into the river, police say

‘Significant possibility’ missing mother Victoria Taylor entered river, say police

Satellite image of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico

Time to evacuate running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida

Anthony Marks

Homeless man living in bin shed murdered in central London, as teen charged and police hunt for next of kin

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Keir Starmer insists the Falkland Islands 'will remain British' despite Chagos handover

Members of the Satudarah (One Blood) motorcycle gang leave after Dutch riot police blocked a group of 150 riders on the A2 motorway at the entrance to Amsterdam in 2011

Norway bans motorcycle club Satudarah, branding it 'criminal association'

Norway bans motorcycle club Satudarah, branding it ‘criminal association’

Juergen Klopp quit Liverpool in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp makes surprise return to football as he signs long-term contract after leaving Liverpool

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Israeli offensive in northern Gaza kills dozens and threatens hospitals

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court

Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay Coleen Rooney further £100,000 after latest Wagatha Christie court battle

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky seeks more war support from south-east Europe

Florida battens down the hatches as residents refusing to flee brace for Hurricane Milton to make landfall

From doggy diapers to BBQs: Florida residents refusing to flee Hurricane Milton share tips as they ready for storm

Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert has died aged 100

Tributes to Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert who has died aged 100

Fireworks are launched before the Tropicana Las Vegas towers are imploded

Las Vegas casino Tropicana demolished in spectacular show

Towns have been left abandoned as Milton approaches

Haunting footage shows abandoned streets of Florida coastal towns as Hurricane Milton nears

Wimbledon has got rid of line judges for the first time in its history

Wimbledon to get rid of line judges for first time in its 147-year history as electronic line calling comes in
Passengers may have to wait on planes due to new EU rules, easyjet boss says

Airlines may have to ‘hold people on the plane’ due to EU border rules, easyjet boss warns

Melinda French Gates

Melinda French Gates will give £190m to women’s health groups across globe

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Trial of girl, 14, who stabbed teachers and fellow pupil collapses because of 'great irregularity' with jurors
An oasis is reflected in a lake caused by heavy rain in the desert town of Merzouga in south-eastern Morocco

Water gushes through palm trees and sand dunes after rare rain in Sahara Desert

Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida

When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida? 'Worst storm in 100 years' heading for US coast as residents urged to flee
Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m

Disgraced presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m

Most airports have closed due to the impending Hurricane Milton

All UK flights to Florida cancelled and theme parks closed as Hurricane Milton races towards land
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment

Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war passes 42,000, health chiefs say

Ashley Moody told anyone refusing to evacuate that they should write their name in permanent marker on their arm

Florida residents refusing to flee hurricane Milton told to write their names in permanent ink on their arm

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'
Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

