Minister refuses to say whether Keir Starmer should resign if he broke law over 'Beergate'

7 May 2022, 09:39 | Updated: 7 May 2022, 09:42

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was grilled on whether Keir Starmer should resign by LBC's Andrew Castle.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was grilled on whether Keir Starmer should resign by LBC's Andrew Castle. Picture: Alamy/Supplied/LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was unable to answer whether Sir Keir Starmer should resign if he’s found to have broken the law over 'Beergate' allegations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Education Secretary dodged questions from LBC's Andrew Castle on whether the Labour leader should go if found to have breached Covid-19 regulations, after Boris Johnson refused to resign despite being fined by the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Zahawi said we should "wait for the police investigation" as he was quizzed on whether he would call for the opposition leader to step down.

Pressed on whether Sir Keir is guilty of breaking the rules, and therefore the law, Mr Zahawi stumbled: "Well they certainly, you know, were, no, not quite, sort of, telling the truth...about Angela Rayner attending the party."

"If someone breaks the law and gets a fine should they go?"

"I think we have to wait for the police investigation, Andrew, that's the responsible thing to do," Mr Zahawi said.

Read more: Keir Starmer insists 'no rules were broken' after police confirm 'Beergate' investigation

Read more: Defiant Boris to 'launch govt reset' after 'tough night' for Tories in local elections

Pictures emerged of Sir Keir Starmer drinking beer in Durham in April 2021.
Pictures emerged of Sir Keir Starmer drinking beer in Durham in April 2021. Picture: Supplied

"I think the hypocrisy of the way they focussed so much on parties and not on the economy, not on cost of living, is something that the public will be aware of."

Appearing to become frustrated with the minister, Andrew asked: "Nadhim, you are such a bright guy we all know that, if he is fined, Sir Keir Starmer, for breaking Covid regulations, should he resign?"

"Well, let's wait and see what the investigation says, I'm not going to get into hypotheticals because it is unfair."

"Because if you said yes you would have had to have called for the head of your own leader, the Prime Minister himself, right?"

"Well, no - I think due process is important in our country, one of the great values of the people of this great Isle is that we follow due process and actually it's right to wait for the police to investigate and come back," Mr Zahawi said.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Read more: 'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

It comes after Durham Constabulary confirmed it will be investigating the Labour leader after footage emerged of him drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 while campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

The Labour leader has insisted there was "no party" and "no rules were broken".

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

In the light of the partygate scandal, and the fines which were issued to Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Durham police were asked by Conservative MP Richard Holden (North West Durham) to reconsider their assessment that no offence was committed during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sir Keir said: "As I've explained a number of times, we were working in the office, we stopped for something to eat - no party, no breach of the rules.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: Alamy

"The police obviously have got their job to do, we should let them get on with it.

"But I'm confident that no rules were broken.

"Meanwhile, we've had a really good set of results today."

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier told LBC that whilst it is a "very serious development", he wouldn't be drawn on whether Sir Keir should resign if he is fined by police, as he did not want to pre-empt a police investigation.

Read more: Boris and Rishi say sorry over Partygate fines but insist they won't quit

While Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it was "only a matter of time" before Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would be investigated.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Only a matter of time. The law should be applied fairly and consistently across the country."

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Rishi Sunak are among those to have already been fined for breaking Covid laws.

The Metropolitan Police said no further partygate fines would be issued until after the May local elections, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A natural gas leak is believed to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Cuba's capital Havana.

Pregnant woman and child among 22 killed in huge explosion at luxury hotel in Cuba

Mum who 'nudged' protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by domestic abuse

Mum who nudged protesters with car 'lost her mind' but was 'triggered' by PTSD

The Scheherazade superyacht allegedly owned by Vladimir Putin has been seized by Italian authorities.

'Putin's £570m superyacht' seized by Italy over fears it may sail to international waters

inn Fein's Daniel Baker, Pat Sheehan, President Mary Lou McDonald, Aisling Reilly and Orlaithi Flynn.

Sinn Fein on track to win most seats stoking fears of a united Ireland

The Queen's Speech will include an overhaul of mental health powers to protect patient liberty

Queen's speech to include an overhaul of 'outdated' mental health laws

Mike Hagerty has died aged 67.

Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Mike Hagerty dies aged 67

The club 'mutually agreed' to part ways with John Yems.

Crawley Town FC manager leaves club after allegations of racism towards his own players

dog

Pet dogs being investigated as the cause of mystery hepatitis outbreak in children

kate

'No mother is immune to depression': Kate becomes patron of mental health charity

Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen's Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan will attend Jubilee despite Queen's ban from Palace balcony

Putin's desperate attempt to end battle of Maruipol

Desperate Putin orders troops to seize Mariupol steelworks for symbolic victory

Andrew, Harry and Meghan snubbed from Queen's balcony appearance on Jubilee weekend

Andrew, Harry and Meghan snubbed from Queen's Jubilee balcony appearance

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be investigated by Durham police over "beergate"

Keir Starmer insists 'no rules were broken' after police confirm 'Beergate' investigation

boat dover

'Only 300 migrants will be sent to Rwanda each year' despite 'thousands' pledge

insulate britain

Mum gets driving ban and £40 fine for 'nudging' eco-protester with Range Rover

Boris Johnson has vowed to carry on after a number of Tory losses in the local elections

Defiant Boris to 'launch govt reset' after 'tough night' for Tories in local elections

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flame retardant is dropped

‘Unprecedented’ weather expected to fuel wildfires in New Mexico
North Korean missile launch

North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile

The Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Evacuation efforts continue at besieged Ukrainian steel mill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges officers and soldiers

North Korea fires unidentified projectile, says Seoul

A member of a rescue team recovers a Cuban national flag at the site of a deadly explosion

Death toll from Havana luxury hotel explosion reaches at least 22
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York

Driver pleads guilty over hit-and-run crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father
Cuba Hotel Explosion

Nine dead in blast at Havana hotel

Dave Chappelle

Man charged over Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka leader declares emergency amid protests

Roman Bust

Second-hand shop find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/05 | Watch again

We're all lucky to be able to vote freely, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Ukraine war shows why we're lucky to be able to vote freely
'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/05 | Watch again

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans
The focus is now on what normal voters want to hear, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: Voters have the ball at their feet ahead of local elections
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police