Keir Starmer will 'reverse Brexit' if Labour wins election, Kemi Badenoch warns

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer will reverse Brexit if Labour wins the General Election, Kemi Badenoch has warned.

Ms Badenoch said that getting Brexit right would be a “10 to 20-year project” and claimed that Labour would stop any benefits coming from it.

It comes after Sir Keir said during an LBC phone-in this week that he would seek a "better agreement" because he was "in the business of making it easier for people".

But Ms Badenoch argued that Labour would take the UK "back to square one", claiming they would just copy the EU.

"One of my biggest challenges is the criticism on the Right that we haven’t done things that we actually have done… they are trying to tell people that [Brexit] has not been a success," she told the Telegraph.

“This is a 10 or 20-year project. We’ve just started. It’s like building a house and someone comes in and says oh, it’s not done yet, he’s failed.

"Or you’re cooking something and, five minutes later, it’s not cooked yet, it’s not working, let’s stop.

"Making sure everyone is focused on getting those benefits is absolutely critical. I think that’s one area where I’ve tried to do as much as possible, but we need more of that strategy.

"That’s something that’s going to disappear if Labour come in; they will take us backwards. They will take us back to square one. They’re just going to copy what the EU does."

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast earlier in the week, Sir Keir said: "I voted to Remain and campaigned for remain.

"We have left the EU and we're not rejoining and that means we are not going to rejoin the single market or the customs union or reintroduce freedom of movement."

He added: "I think the deal we have got is a botched deal. Talk to any business. I was at Southampton port yesterday.

"Talk to anyone who works at the border and they will say that they have all sorts of checks and balances that aren't necessary that they think can be improved.

"I'm in the business of making it easier for people to trade."