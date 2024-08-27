Keir Starmer pledges to 'root out 14 years of Tory rot' as he says riots 'showed cracks in our society'

27 August 2024, 05:19

Starmer said the riots 'show the cracks in our society'
Starmer said the riots 'show the cracks in our society'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer will promise to "root out 14 years of Tory rot" in a speech on Tuesday in which he will warn that things will get worse before they get better.

The Prime Minister will say that his government will "do the hard work" in power, and will claim the riots showed "the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure".

But in a speech in the Downing Street rose garden, he is expected to add: "The riots didn't just betray the sickness, they revealed the cure, found not in the cynical conflict of populism but in the coming together of a country the morning after and cleared up their community.

"Because that is who we are, that is what we stand for. People who cared for their neighbour.

"Communities who stood fast against hatred and division. Emergency services who did their duty - even when they were in danger. And a Government that put the people of this country first."

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

His speech comes before MPs return to Westminster next Monday after the summer recess.

His Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes and cut public services this October, after warning that she had found a £22 billion "black hole" in the public finances she inherited from the Conservatives.

Her predecessor Jeremy Hunt denies this, and some economists have said Ms Reeves would have known about the state of Britain's finances before she came to power.

Meanwhile Labour are also battling accusations of cronyism after it emerged Lord Alli - who has donated more than £500,000 to Labour over the past 20 years and provided clothing, "multiple pairs of glasses" and accommodation for Sir Keir - was given a pass to Number 10 despite not having a formal job there.

On Sunday, senior minister Pat McFadden said it had been a temporary arrangement to allow Lord Alli to attend political meetings, adding that he no longer had a pass.

But Sir Keir will tell an audience of around 50 members of the public he met on the election campaign trail that his government will represent a significant departure from the years of Tory sleaze - saying the location for the speech demonstrated that change.

He will tell the invited apprentices, small-business owners and public servants: "This government won't always be perfect, but I promise this: you will be at the heart of our Government and in the forefront of our minds, at the centre of everything we do.

"That's why I wanted to invite you here today. To show that the decent, hard-working people who make up the backbone of this country belong here and that this Government is for you.

"A garden and a building that were once used for lockdown-breaking parties, are now back in your service."

The speech and press conference, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster on Monday, will be an attempt by Sir Keir to manage expectations about the time needed to turn things around - he has previously spoken about the need for a "decade of national renewal", implying at least two terms of Labour rule.

"Next week, Parliament will return. The business of politics will resume, but it will not be business as usual," the Prime Minister will say.

"Because we can't go on like this anymore. No more politics of performance, papering over the cracks, or division and distraction. Things are being done differently now.

"When I stood on the steps of Downing Street two months ago, I promised this Government would serve people like you: apprentices, teachers, nurses, small-business owners, firefighters - those serving the community and the country every day.

"I promised that we would get a grip on the problems we face, and that we would be judged by our actions, not by our words."

Manchester, UK. 03rd Aug, 2024. Anti-immigration supporters march through the city.
Manchester, UK. 03rd Aug, 2024. Anti-immigration supporters march through the city. Picture: Alamy

He will add: "We will do the hard work needed to root out 14 years of rot and reverse a decade of decline.

"We'll fix the foundations, protecting taxpayers' money and people's living standards. We'll reform our planning system to build the new homes we need.

"We'll level up workers' rights so people have security, dignity and respect. We'll strengthen our border security. We'll crack down on crime. We'll transform public transport. And we'll give our children the opportunities they need to succeed."

Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller said: "This is nothing but a performative speech to distract the public from the promises Starmer made that he never had any intention of keeping.

"In fewer than 100 days, the Labour Party has dumped its ambition of public service and become engulfed in sleaze, handed out bumper payouts to its union paymasters with 'no strings' attached and laid the groundwork to harm pensioners and tax working people."

